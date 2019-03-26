Charlotte Ballet announces its upcoming 2019-20 season

Hope Muir doesn’t push the envelope these days at Charlotte Ballet. She shreds it and tosses the pieces over her shoulder.
The company has announced almost all of its 2019-2020 season, her third as artistic director and its freshest in many years. Except for the eternal “Nutcracker,” reliably used to fill CB’s coffers, everything on the roster thus far will be new to Charlotte. (The Spring Works concert hasn’t been delineated and may include an old favorite or two.)
Yes, the company has produced “Sleeping Beauty,” but not in this way. It has done three full-length productions in the same season before, but two have been revivals. And it has toured, but seldom to a location as prestigious as the one it will inhabit next year.
Season tickets are available now and range from $92 to $425, depending on the number of shows and the price zone you select. Subscriber benefits include a discount of up to 20 percent on single ticket prices, plus priority seating and flexibility. To get details, go to charlotteballet.org.
“Leonce and Lena,” Oct. 24-26, 2019 (Knight Theater) Before dying of typhus at 23 in Zürich, Georg Büchner left a handful of plays that place him among the great dramatists of the 19th century. This satire about the nobility has been set as a comedy by Christian Spuck, artistic director of Ballet Zürich. Leonce, Prince of Popo, and Lena, Princess of Pipi, have been betrothed since birth but have never met. They flee on the eve of their wedding, only to meet as strangers and fall in love.
“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 6-23, 2019 (Belk Theater) – The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra plays Tchaikovsky’s score, accompanying the familiar choreography by former CB artistic director Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux.
“Innovative Works: Beyond the Mint,” Jan. 24 – Feb. 15, 2020 (McBride-Bonnefoux Center for Dance) — Muir will import two new choreographers: UNC-Greensboro professor Duane Cyrus and Christopher Stuart, resident choreographer at Nashville Ballet. They’ll make works inspired by The Mint Museum exhibition “Immersed in Light: Studio Drift at the Mint,” which will open this fall. And for the first time, someone from CB’s Choreographic Lab will be commissioned to create a piece.
“Sleeping Beauty,” March 13-22, 2020 (Knight) – Muir will return to the stage – though only as narrator – in this version by British choreographer Matthew Hart, whom she knew through her days at Ballet Rambert. This show will retain Tchaikovsky’s score and Marius Petipa’s original choreography. But Hart has condensed the tutus-and-tiaras spectacle about the girl cursed to sleep for a century, hoping to make it more accessible to younger audiences.
“Spring Works: From CLT to NYT,” April 23-25, 2020 (Knight) – The company hasn’t revealed the lineup for this show, but it ought to be impressive: The Joyce Theater in Manhattan, an international center for dance, will host this program after CB does it here. To give you an idea of what that means, the Joyce is currently finishing a week by Ballet Hispánico and will follow that with two weeks by Martha Graham Dance Company.
“Choreographic Lab,” May 14-23, 2020 (Center for Dance) – This one’s an add-on to the subscription season. Muir started it last year as a one-day event, expanded it this spring to three days (May 16-18) and will double that run in 2020. New and emerging talent from within the company and the Charlotte dance community will premiere works.
