Local Arts

What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

By Staff reports

These photos are part of an exhibition on display at Hodges Taylor. <REPLY> is a photographic conversation between Charlotte-based artists Amy Herman and Micah Cash.
Who to Meet

On April 13 at 10:30 a.m. get to know the two artists whose work is on view at Hodges Taylor on Kingston Avenue. Charlotte-based artists Amy Herman and Micah Cash will discuss the work on display, which is a photographic conversation. Every Friday for 24 weeks Herman and Cash sent each other a photograph in response to an earlier exchanged image. The artists allowed each image to ruminate until they formed a reply. The resulting exhibition, <REPLY>, is on view through May 10. This event is free and open to all. Details: http://hodgestaylor.com/exhibition-present/



What to Do

Check out the many different events during Central Piedmont Community College’s 10-day Sensoria festival, a celebration of literature and the arts. We recommend Andrea Vail’s artist talk, presented in conjunction with a site specific artwork created specifically for the festival. “Bridging” is a collaborative, multi-campus textile work, created with CPCC student-sourced imagery. It’s installed in Overcash Lobby on the college’s central campus. The talk is at 12:30 p.m. April 11 in Tate Hall in the Overcash building on the central campus. It’s free and open to the public. Details: https://sensoria.cpcc.edu/events

Where to Go

Head to Davidson to check out the half-year installment of the Queen City Zine Fest. The event hosts 50-plus artists showcasing zines, prints, illustrations and comics, and all will have artwork available for purchase. This free event takes place April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lilly Family Gallery in the Chambers Building on the Davidson College campus. Details: https://www.queencityzinefest.com/

Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.

For a season-long visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html.



