Knight Foundation launches new arts grant to help showcase the spirit of Charlotte

The Knight Foundation is launching a new arts grant in Charlotte. Grant recipients can get up to $25,000 for arts projects that showcase the spirit of Charlotte. Observer File Photo

Got an idea that’ll showcase artistic excellence in Charlotte and capture the city’s spirit?

Then you could apply for the Knight Foundation’s new Celebrate Charlotte Arts grant, which was announced Thursday. The foundation is offering a share of up to $200,000 for ideas by and for residents of Charlotte that capture the essence of the city.

“Our local artists and arts organizations play an important role in telling our shared stories and adding to the city’s vibrancy,” said Charles Thomas, Charlotte program director for the foundation. “They are an essential part of creating a more inclusive, engaged Charlotte where people want to live, stay and thrive.”

Grant recipients receive up to $25,000 each, and funded projects will be showcased at the Spring 2020 BOOM Festival.





Anyone can apply — individual artists, artist collectives, nonprofit organizations or for-profit businesses. Projects must be for the arts, take place in Charlotte, and be created and presented by Charlotte-based artists or organizations. It can be a new idea or a work-in-progress.

Applications will be accepted April 27-June 7.

“Charlotte has a fascinating community of long-standing and emerging artists and arts organizations creating and presenting high-quality work,” said Victoria Rogers, Knight Foundation vice president for arts. “Through Celebrate Charlotte Arts we hope to bring more of their ideas to life, showcasing the rich diversity and talent of Charlotte’s art scene.”





The foundation wants the projects to “reflect the breadth and diversity of the Charlotte arts community and shine a light on high-quality, local creative work.”





Get detailed information and tips on applying at one of two information sessions. Knight staff will hold these sessions April 27-28 and May 21-23. Interested applicants can also catch up with Knight Foundation Arts Director Priya Sircar and Officer Jayne Butler at this year’s BOOM Festival on April 27.

To register for information sessions go to: kf.org/charlotteartsinfo