Artist-in-residence Carmella Jarvi captured in her McColl Center studio. Courtesy of McColl Center for Art + Innovation

Best bet

ArtFields began nine years ago with the goal of celebrating artists of the Southeast. The week-long event, which opens on April 26, will present more than 400 works of art in venues around Lake City, S.C. for a week.

Venues include galleries, as well as a history museum, renovated warehouses, restaurants and boutiques. The unique placement of art around this small southern town is something to experience. A huge draw for artists is the possibility of winning cash awards, including the $50,000 grand prize. The exhibition closes May 4. Be sure to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award. Details: www.artfieldssc.org

Who to meet

April 25 is your last chance to connect with artists who are finishing up their residencies at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation. Having arrived last summer, artists Tom Stanley and Antoine Williams are wrapping up long residencies. Artists Chris Watts, Carmella Jarvi, Michael Harrison, and Esperanza Cortés are finishing up stints of about four months. The Outcome, held 6-9 p.m. April 25, is an opportunity to see what they did and bid them farewell. Details: mccollcenter.org/2019/04/the-outcome-2

Where to go

Venture to the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University for their annual Semans Lecture on April 25 from 7-9 p.m. Deborah Willis, acclaimed art historian, author, curator, photographer, filmmaker and educator, will speak. Willis is the recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship. Willis, a captivating speaker, chairs the Department of Photography and Imagining at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and teaches courses on photography and imagining, and cultural histories visualizing the black body, women and gender. Details: nasher.duke.edu/event/annual-semans-lecture-deborah-willis

Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.



