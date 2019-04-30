Charlotte phenom Eva Noblezada just got another Tony Award nomination

2013 Blumey’s Best Actress winner is back on Broadway and starring in Hadestown Blumenthal Performing Arts posts this video to greet Eva Noblezada during the opening night of Hadestown. Noblezada plays Eurydice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blumenthal Performing Arts posts this video to greet Eva Noblezada during the opening night of Hadestown. Noblezada plays Eurydice.

Former Northwest School of the Arts student Eva Noblezada earned her second Tony Award nomination Tuesday.

She was nominated as Best Actress in a leading role for the Broadway musical “Hadestown,” in which she plays Eurydice. On its website, the show says it tells the story of two classic myths — young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone — during a journey into the underworld and back.

In its review of the show, the New York Times described “Hadestown” as “sumptuous, hypnotic and somewhat hyperactive.”

Noblezada, 23, also was a Tony nominee in 2017 for her lead role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.” Noblezada went straight from being a high school senior in Charlotte to starring in the London revival of that show.

While at Northwest, she won the Charlotte equivalent of a Tony Award for area high school students, known as the Blumeys, and performed in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmys, in New York.

It was her performance there that led famed producer Cameron Mackintosh to cast her as Kim. Noblezada went on to play Eponine in Mackintosh’s London version of “Les Miserables” before tackling “Miss Saigon” on Broadway.

Lots of honors

“Hadestown” led all shows with 14 nominations, including for Best Musical, original score, choreography and costume design. Its director, Rachel Chavkin, was also nominated, as were Andre De Shields (Hermes) and Amber Gray (Persephone) for featured roles for an actor and actress in a musical.

The other nominees in Noblezada’s category are Stephanie J. Block in “The Cher Show,” Caitlin Kinnunen in “The Prom,” Beth Leavel in “The Prom” and Kelli O’Hara in “Kiss Me, Kate.”

This year’s Tony Awards will be held on June 9 and broadcast on CBS. The host for the 73rd annual show is James Corden.