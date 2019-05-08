Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Durham-based artist Martha Clippinger’s brightly hued works take the form of woven works, wooden constructions, ceramic reliefs and works on paper. Her first exhibition with Hodges Taylor in Charlotte opens May 17. Courtesy of MB Productions of NC

Who to meet

Meet Durham-based artist Martha Clippinger at the opening of “MARTHA CLIPPINGER: Off-Kilter” at Hodges Taylor in Charlotte on May 17 from 6-8 p.m. The artist’s brightly hued works take the form of woven works, wooden constructions, ceramic reliefs and works on paper. John Yau recently reviewed one of her exhibitions for Hyperallergic, saying: “It sees to me that she — more than any other artist of her generation — has transformed the Bauhaus aesthetic of craft and fine art into something new and entirely her own.” This is Clippinger’s first exhibition with Hodges Taylor. On view through July 26.

An exhibition of Israeli artist Guy Yanai’s work opens May 15, 6-8 p.m., at SOCO Gallery in Charlotte. The exhibition includes this 2019 piece titled “Roof Terrace Plant.” Courtesy of Elad Sarig Photography

Where to go

Head to SOCO Gallery in Charlotte May 15 from 6-8 p.m. for the opening of Guy Yanai: Sentimental Spring. For his first exhibition with the gallery, the Israeli artist created a set of botanical paintings and works on paper. The paintings are brightly colored with thick, decisive brushstrokes but also have a flat, graphic, collage-like quality. On view through June 21.

LaCa Projects has an exhibition featuring internationally acclaimed artist José Luis Landet. His work is on display at the gallery in Charlotte through June 8.

What to do

LaCa Projects in Charlotte will host an artist talk May 15 at 6 p.m. in conjunction with “The Manifested Landscape | A Message of Uncertainty,” an exhibition of new work by internationally-acclaimed artist José Luis Landet. This is Landet’s first solo exhibition with LaCa Projects gallery. He typically works with found materials that he manipulates and re-presents. On view through June 8.

