Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Troy Dugas of Lafayette, La. is one of six new artists-in-residence at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation this summer. Meet them June 6 at a 6-9 p.m. open house. Courtesy of Troy Dugas

Best Bet

Who doesn’t love Peach Pie? This group exhibition, the third installment of Pie shows exploring various aspects of identity, was conceived of and curated by Grace Stott and Melody Rood. Featuring more than 40 artists from across the Southeast, the exhibition “offers up a slice of the nuanced identities of women and femmes” in the South, according to Stott and Rood.

It boasts an exciting group of artists, including Lydia Bittner-Baird, Andrea Vail, HNin Nie, Alexandra Loesser-Schoen, Amy Bagwell, April Marten, Barbara Schreiber, Rebecca Henderson, Avery Rose Glenn, Wabwila Mugala, Debora Koo, Holly Keogh, Amy Herman, Gracelee Lawrence, Renee Cloud, and more. The opening is 6-9 p.m. June 7 at Goodyear Arts. The show closes June 28.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This digital collage by Wabwila Mugala will be part of a group exhibition at Goodyear Arts that will include 40 artists from across the South. It opens June 7. Courtesy of Wabwila Mugala

Where to Go

Take a road trip to the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum to see Southern Strands: North Carolina Fiber Art, an exhibition featuring some stellar artists/N.C. treasures, including Edwina Bringle, Susan Brandeis, Precious Lovell, Mary Tuma, Andrea Vail, Jan-Ru Wan, Jeana Klein, September Krueger, Bryant Holsenbeck, Marguerite Jay Gignoux and many others.

The exhibition presents contemporary fiber and textile works — from basket weaving to installation art — while considering the textile tradition in our state, from centuries-old handcrafted techniques to 19th century mills. It’s on view through Oct. 27, with interesting programs scheduled throughout. Pick a day (other than Monday when the museum is closed) and enjoy this exhibition highlighting the long history of women and textiles in our state.

This piece by Leslie Pearson (Prayers For A Whole Heart, 2014) is part of an exhibition opening at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. “Southern Strands: North Carolina Fiber Art” is on view through Oct. 27. Courtesy of Leslie Pearson and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.

Who to meet

Six new resident artists have just moved into the McColl Center for Art + Innovation for the summer: Chris Clamp (Charlotte), Troy Dugas (Lafayette, La.), Carmen Neely (Charlotte), Lauren Rosenthal McManus (Lambertville, N.J.), s/n (Greensboro) featuring Jennida Chase and Hassan Pitts, and Gregory Thielker (New York City).

Gregory Thielker of New York City is one of six new artists-in-residence at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation this summer. Meet them June 6 at a 6-9 p.m. open house. Courtesy of Gregory Thielker

We love going to meet the McColl Center residents right away, just as they are getting started on their several month long residencies. They don’t always have a lot of work on view during their first open house, but they always have lots of ideas about Charlotte, Charlotteans, and of course about what they hope to accomplish during their residency.

Meet the artists at June 6 open house, 6-9p.m.. Then, return again toward the end of their residency to see just how their time in Charlotte shaped their creative practice. Be sure to check out New Works/Alumni Three, an exhibition featuring Hollis Hammonds, John Love, Jr., and Susannah Mira, curated by McColl’s curator-in-residence Marisa Pascucci. Studio 221 will also feature work by alumni artists Endia Beal, Raymond Grubb, and Ben Premeaux.

Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.





For a season-long visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html