Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Carol Golemboski’s Playing Cards is among her works on view at The Light Factory until Aug. .2. Courtesy of The Light Factory.

Best Bet

In the mood for magic? Check out the new exhibition Magic Show: Photography of Carol Golemboski at The Light Factory. The exhibition poses an interesting idea: “Photography, the only medium with a reputation for recording ‘truth,’ is also notorious for its ability to deceive.”

Golemboski uses different methods of manipulation in the dark room (drawings, photograms, vintage photographic papers) to alter her photographs and turn them into something between illusion and reality. The black and white photographs are thematically centered on symbols of magic, as well. The exhibition is on view through Aug. 2.

What to do

Take a deep, relaxing breath while enjoying Respite, an exhibition of abstract landscapes by Dottie Leatherwood, Paul Norwood and Marissa Vogl. This group show invites viewers to retreat to a place of peace, if only for a brief, blissful moment. This group of peaceful scenes is on view at SOZO Gallery through July 11.

Dottie Leatherwood’s Defining Space is among a collection of landscapes available for viewing through July 11 at SOZO Gallery.

What to see

On June 11 from 6-8:00 p.m., visit The New Gallery of Modern Art for the opening reception of cutXcopy, a solo exhibition of work by $HAN, a Baltimore-based photographer. $HAN uses her lens to document the African diaspora, specifically the racial and economic divides she experienced in her youth.

Curated by Jessica Gaynelle Moss, cutXcopy is a group of 10 collages $HAN has created with her own photographs, piecing and layering images of landscapes, textures and people. Through these she addresses topics like race, politics and class. Her past work and exhibitions have been praised by the Washington Post, Baltimore Sun, Black Entertainment Television and The New York Times.

Only two years out of a masters program at the Maryland Institute College of Art, she has already exhibited extensively around the country and has come to be a voice for her community on a national stage. cutXcopy will only be on view for five days, ending June 17.

$HAN, a Baltimore-based photographer, is seen with her works. Her solo exhibition, cutXcopy, will be at The New Gallery of Modern Art until June 17. Courtesy of $HAN and Jessica Gaynelle Moss.







Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.

For a season-long visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html