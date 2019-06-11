Former Bechtler curator named as the new chief curator for the Mint Museum

Jennifer Sudul Edwards has been hired to be the chief curator and curator of contemporary art for the Mint Museum. Observer file photo

The Mint Museum announced on Tuesday the hiring of former Bechtler Museum of Modern Art curator Jennifer Sudul Edwards as its new chief curator and curator of contemporary art.

Sudul Edwards will start as chief curator on July 1. In that role, Sudul Edwards said she wants to focus on expanding the Mint’s reach in Charlotte to teach more people about visual literacy.

“I find it a responsibility to make sure that people understand how to read images so they know how information is being relayed to them,” she told the Observer. “Are they being manipulated, is this a trusted source, did this really happen the way it looks like it did?”

Sudul Edwards said she will also work to highlight minority, women and LGBTQ artists that have traditionally been left out of museums, “not just as artists, but also bringing them in to help construct the exhibition.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sudul Edwards received her Ph.D. from New York University’s Institute of Fine Art and has held curating positions at museums such as the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California.





As Bechtler’s curator, Sudul Edwards organized several exhibits including “Wrestling the Angel,” which examined the themes of religion in the work of secular artists. She left the Bechtler last August.

Sudul Edwards also is co-founder of Sphere Series, an art history lecture series that features prominent local, national and international artists and curators.

Jennifer Sudul Edwards has been hired to be the chief curator and curator of contemporary art for the Mint Museum. Carey King

Apart from her work at museums, Sudul Edwards is board chairwoman at Goodyear Arts, a nonprofit residency and events program that utilizes unused spaces for local art exhibitions.

The Mint Museum features sculptures, paintings and textiles from national and international artists at its two locations, on South Tryon Street in uptown and in Eastover off Randolph Road.

Sudul Edward’s hiring comes almost one year after the Mint hired Todd Herman as CEO following a year-long search.

Before she joins the Mint, Sudul Edwards is presenting the exhibition, “Faces in the Crowd,” for Soco Gallery in southeast Charlotte on June 26.