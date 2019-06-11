Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Heavy Rocks by Scott Hazard is a work of hand-stamped text on paper. Courtesy of Scott Hazard

Best bet

Have you attended an ArtBreak tour yet? Every third Thursday of the month, docents present a free, 30-minute tour at the three Levine Center for the Arts institutions. Typically organized around a quarterly theme, you can pick one museum this month — The Mint, the Gantt or the Bechtler — and check out the other two during the third Thursdays in July and August. If you work Uptown, these tours provide a break from your work and will allow you to immerse yourself — even briefly — in art and culture. When you return to your desk, your work will still be there, but you will likely have a new perspective on it.

Where to go

Head to Concord to see the current exhibition at the Cabarrus County Arts Council. On view through July 26, On Paper features 10 artists working in prints, books and paper sculptures. One favorite is Raleigh-based artist Scott Hazard, whose works combine the artist’s interests in sculpture and the landscape. Hazard often repeatedly prints or stamps words along the top edge of several sheets of paper. He then tears the sheets and positions them to create an undulating, three-dimensional, topographic microlandscape. Each work of art, whether installed on the wall or placed upon a pedestal, functions much like a zen garden — an intimate, contemplative space.

The exhibition also features Eleanor Annand, Karen Hardy, JUDiTH+ROLFE, Jennifer Khoshbin, Sarah Rose Lejeune, Alex McClay, Jaydan Moore, Lucha Rodríguez and Jessica C. White. The gallery is open Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but enjoy the next Family Day on June 22 from 1-4 p.m. Perfect for preschool and elementary-age children, the free event features tours, a scavenger hunt and craft stations throughout the galleries. The Arts Council has partnered with El Puento Hispano so that all activities are available in Spanish, as well.

What to do

Don’t miss the opening of Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi at Mint Museum Randolph. The exhibition is the museum’s first to focus solely on illustration and will showcase sketches and paintings by the New York Times best selling author. He is known for his work with Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, as well as the books The Spider & The Fly, Kenny and the Dragon, the WondLa trilogy and The Spiderwick Chronicles. The exhibition opens to the public on June 22 with an artist talk at 1 p.m. and a book signing at 2 p.m. The exhibition is free to members, and the museum is offering a special opening day discount of $5 off admission for non-members.

