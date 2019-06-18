Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

"Maybe Tomorrow" by Summer Wheat, a work of acrylic paint on aluminum mesh, is among the exhibits in "Faces in the Crowd," opening June 26 at SOCO Gallery. Courtesy of SOCO Gallery.

Best Bet

SOCO Gallery’s next exhibition, Faces in the Crowd, opens with a reception on June 26 from 6-8 p.m. The new chief curator and curator of contemporary art at the Mint Museum, Jen Sudul Edwards, curated this group exhibition. She chose each work of art (abstract paintings, figurative drawings and photographs) based on how it depicts the individual in the context of larger groups and the society to which they belong.

In addition to gallery artists Alejandro Cartagena, Jackie Gendel, Holly Keogh, Juan Logan, Jen Ray, Ken Van Sickle, Burk Uzzle and Carrie Yamaoka, the show will also include internationally acclaimed artists Art Kane and Summer Wheat. Can’t make the opening? Join Edwards as she leads a tour of the exhibition on June 27 at 11 a.m. It’s on view through Sept. 13.

Where to Go

Attend Charlotte MAP’s (Millenial Art Program) upcoming lecture “The Intersection of Fine Art and Commercial Art” at Elder Gallery. On June 26 from 6-7:30 p.m., join Kyle Mosher and David J. Butler as they discuss what it means to create fine art and commercial art and how the two practices can coexist.

Both artists live and work in Charlotte and have found success in working creatively. Mosher is commissioned frequently to work on new construction projects in town and has been published in internationally. Butler was named a Charlotte Magazine 2018 Charlottean of the Year for his art projects, which drive conversation around the necessity for local communities to invest in creative infrastructure. There’s a reception with free beer from Wooden Robot and snacks by QC Catering at 6 p.m.; discussion from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kyle Mosher and David J. Butler will lead “The Intersection of Fine Art and Commercial Art” at Elder Gallery on June 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. Mosher’s work Copy Cats from the series Do You Hear Me Now? is seen here. Courtesy of Kyle Mosher.

What to Do

On June 27 from 6-8 p.m., attend the workshop on Creative Embroidered Patches at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation led by alumna artist Andrea Vail. Transform your own colorful pattern, design, image or logo into a wearable sew-on patch using embroidery techniques. Adults and teenagers are welcome, and all materials are provided. $40 for members; $45 for non-members.