Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

This Roy Lichtenstein mural is one of many in the “Nomadic Murals: Tapestries of the Modern Era.” Courtesy of the Bechtler Museum.

Best bet

In this slow season of summer, we recommend you take a day to see (or revisit) the exhibitions on view at the Levine Center for the Arts, home to the Mint Museum of Art, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. Purchase the $20 Arts Pass for free admission to all three museums for a 48-hour period.

Where to go

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture is currently showing A Woman’s Work: Selections from the John and Vivian Hewitt Collection of African American Art. This exhibition pulls women-centric work from the Hewitt collection, which is part of the museum’s permanent collection, donated by Bank of America in 2009.

The imagery on view illustrates the roles of women as the center of the family and as a working individual, interlaced with representations of love, kinship and perseverance. Vivian Hewitt stated that she wanted the collection “to be used as an educational tool for young people and to acquaint the general public with African-American artists who … were not in the mainstream.” The museum has free admission on Wednesday evenings from 5-9 p.m. Regular admission is $9.

Under Construction: Collage from the Mint Museum includes DNC Mural: Obama Vote, 2008, by Shepard Fairey. It was a gift of the Heather and Tony Podesta Collection. Courtesy of the Mint Museum of Art.

Under Construction: Collage from the Mint Museum is the institution’s first exhibition to explore the dynamic medium of collage. With the work of Charlotte native Romare Bearden serving as the point of departure, the exhibition features work from more than 50 international artists from the 1950s to the present. Artists on view include Robert Motherwell, Sam Filliam, Howardena Pindell, Donald Sultan, James Rosenquist and others. Regular museum admission is $15.

What to see

The Bechtler Museum is highlighting work from its permanent collection in Nomadic Murals: Tapestries of the Modern Era. More than 40 tapestries are on view by artists usually associated with other mediums, such as painting, sculpture and architecture. The tapestries are hung alongside artists’ work in more familiar media to demonstrate the stylistic consistency and unique elements that occurred when work was translated into fiber. Artists on view include Marc Chagall, Frank Stella, Alexander Calder, Pablo Picasso and Le Corbusier. Regular admission is $9.