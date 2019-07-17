Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Artist Ben Grasso's "Adaptation #7" is part of INTRO 7, a group exhibition at Hidell Brooks Gallery in Charlotte. Courtesy of Hidell Brooks Gallery

What to See

Visit Shain Gallery, which is now representing the work of Reiko Uchityl, a ceramic artist from Grimes, Iowa. The gallery encountered her work when owner Sybil Godwin was jurying the Artisphere Art Festival in Greeville, S.C. this spring. She was enamored with the sculptures and brought the artist to Charlotte for representation. The body of work that Shain is currently showing is a set of ceramic bunnies that are both clever and darling, in playful poses often with balloons. Details: shaingallery.com.

A collection of artist Reiko Uchityl’s ceramics are on exhibit at Shain Gallery in Charlotte. This one is titled “Balloon Bunny 5.” Courtesy of Shain Gallery

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Where to Go

Stop by Hidell Brooks Gallery to see INTRO 7, a group exhibition with work by 12 artists not currently represented by the gallery. This is the most recent iteration of an effort to introduce new artists to Charlotte who rarely or have never exhibited in North Carolina. Each artist is showing a group of new work created specifically for the exhibition. Highlights include Ben Grasso, a painter of “fabricated disasters” (exploding houses); Nathaniel Rogers, whose paintings “have components deliberately placed to add levity and humor, while a darker underbelly lurks”; and Laura Deems, whose abstract canvases are boldly colored with gestural mark making. On view through Aug. 28. Details: hidellbrooks.com

Artist Nathaniel Rogers’ “Lead Balloon” is part of INTRO 7, a group exhibition at Hidell Brooks Gallery in Charlotte. Courtesy of Hidell Brooks Gallery

What to Do

If you are a reader, you may enjoy the Mint Museum’s Art of Reading program. The next event is July 24 at 6 p.m. The program pairs selected artworks on view with a recent book. This time they’ll highlight art that refers to the narrative of Sue Monk Kidd’s 2014 historical novel, “The Invention of Wings.” The main characters live in early 19th century Charleston, one an urban slave descended from the Fon people, the other a planter-class Charlestonian who evolved into a Quaker abolitionist and feminist. Selected works from the museum’s collection will bring this tale to life. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free. Details: mintmuseum.org