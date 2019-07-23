Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

The mural by Rosalia Torres-Weiner at Tacos el Nevado on Central Avenue will be a feature of her talk at Unknown Brewing Company on July 31. Courtesy of Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art.

What to do

Elder Gallery’s Millenial Art Program will host its next event at Unknown Brewing Company on July 31 at 6 p.m. The featured artist, Rosalia Torres-Weiner, will lead a discussion of her outdoor mural, which is by the brewery, and will continue the conversation inside. She will explain the process, share lessons she has learned and take questions.

Torres-Weiner has worked in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Anacostia Museum and has exhibited nationally, including a residency at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation. Her public murals celebrate the rich history and changing demographics of the Southeastern United States.

Where to go

“Instagrammable” art installations are not new to Charlotte (remember those giant glowing bunnies?), but now the city will play host to one permanently. Portal, an interactive gallery space, just opened its doors uptown and bills itself as a “place to suspend reality and immerse yourself in mind-transporting art.”

The founders have a background in bringing entertainment to town and decided to create this new concept to celebrate Charlotte artists. Artists are each given a small space to upfit with a site-specific installation of his or her own design that is appropriate for all ages. Every 3 months the exhibits will change. This first round features Charlotte artists Michele Hoffman, HNin Nie, Jill Seale and Jason Woodbury, and Marcus Kiser. It’s open Thursday-Sunday with reservations required. $11. for children and $17.50 for adults. Located at 114 S. Tryon St.

What to see

SOZO Gallery will open Gather, a group exhibition, on Aug. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m. The work on view will focus on spaces and places that bring people together and evoke feelings of warmth, comfort and nostalgia.

Artists include Marvin Espy, Paul Norwood, Debora Koo, Fonda Doerre and Bruce Nellsmith. Especially look forward to Koo’s mealtime-centered paintings, which were seen at Goodyear Arts while she was in residency in the spring of 2018. In the spirit of the exhibition, the gallery encourages viewers to continue supporting the community by also experiencing the Joedance Film Festival, which opens the same night a few blocks away. Gather is on view now through Aug. 16.