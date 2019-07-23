Auditions set for Charlotte Ballet’s dance scholarship program

Charlotte Ballet’s scholarship program celebrates it’s 10th anniversary The Reach program has helped provide dance education for over 1,000 kids. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Reach program has helped provide dance education for over 1,000 kids.

Got an aspiring dancer? Charlotte Ballet will hold auditions next week for its REACH scholarship program for 7- to 10-year-old boys and girls.

REACH, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is Charlotte Balelt’s need-based scholarship program that makes quality dance training available to students who demonstrate a talent for dance. Selection is based on ability, potential to be trained in dance, financial need and family commitment to the program.

Auditions are free and will be held at five Mecklenburg County recreation centers. All auditions begin at 5 p.m. Students should arrive 30 minutes early to submit audition paperwork and register.

Here’s the audition schedule:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ July 29: Ivory Baker Recreation Center, 1920 Stroud Park Court.

▪ July 30: Naomi Drenan Recreation Center, 750 Beal St.

▪ July 31: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 500 Bilmark Ave.

▪ Aug. 1: Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road.

▪ Aug. 2: Albemarle Road Recreation Center, 5027 Idlewild Road.

More than 1,000 young dancers have participated in the program over the years.

“Charlotte Ballet’s Reach program is an important way that the organization gives back to our community,” said Bianca Bonner, Charlotte Ballet’s Director of Education and Community Engagement, in a statement. “We bring the same curriculum that is offered at Charlotte Ballet Academy into our neighborhoods, free-of-charge, through a long-standing partnership with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation.”

Students who are admitted into the REACH program receive beginning-level dance training twice a week at participating centers.

To fill out the audition registration form in advance or find out what to wear to auditions, go to charlotteballet.org/reach-scholarship-program/. For further details: email Shannon Fraser at sfraser@charlotteballet.org.