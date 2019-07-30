Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Courtesy of Goodyear Arts. Courtesy of Goodyear Arts.

Where to go

Head to Camp North End on Aug. 9 from 6-9 p.m. to celebrate a showcase of Goodyear Arts’ June/July Artists-in-Residence. Work on view will include new installations, sculpture, mixed media works and compositions. Live events begin at 7:15 p.m., and include an interactive film screening with Milik Kashad and an aural performance and audio presentation from Lenny Muckle. Additional artists with work on view include David Sackett and Kat Sánchez.

What to do

Do you have a big creative goal that needs a financial boost? Attend the Cultural Vision Grant information session and workshop hosted by the Arts and Science Council. This funding organization has allowed many creatives to expand their horizons and improve the cultural landscape of our city.

The information session will prep applicants for the process of applying for the Cultural Vision Grant, specifically by reviewing the process and types of projects that have previously been funded, as well as demonstrating how to submit a strong letter of intent. This free event takes place Aug. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the ASC headquarters in uptown Charlotte, 227 W. Trade St., Suite 250. RSVP required.

What to see

The McColl Center for Art + Innovation is never one to pass up a good party. Visit the center Aug. 8 from 6-9 p.m. for The Outcome, a free event celebrating the end of its summer 2019 artist residencies. All artists will have their studios open, and the work they have produced on view.

Artists include Chris Clamp, Troy Dugas, Lauren Rosenthal McManus, Carmen Neely, s/n (Jennida Chase and Hassan Pitts) and Gregory Thielker. Additionally, the center will have music by DJ TOBER, a beer and wine bar, and interactive art activities for guests: create a collaborative textile artwork in the style of exhibiting artist Susannah Mira; watch clips from Indrani Gall’s documentary Devadasi_NOW; and witness pop-up poetry performances by this summer’s Creating Poetry at McColl Center participants.