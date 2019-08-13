Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Carolyn Anne Walker's Slow Waltz into Evening is part of the Cabarrus Arts Council's Splendid and Serene exhibition. Courtesy of Cabarrus Arts Council

What to do

Stroll through downtown Concord during the Cabarrus Arts Council’s upcoming Art Walk on Aug. 23 from 6-9 p.m. Our recommendation is to start the evening at the Council’s gallery, 65 Union St., to see the current exhibition Splendid and Serene, featuring nine artists working in contemporary landscape painting. Afterward, walk down Union Street in downtown Concord to see dozens of artists with work for sale. This event is free and open to the public.

Where to go

Head to Rock Hill to catch the last few days of the student exhibitions at Winthrop University Art Galleries. The 31st annual undergraduate exhibition was juried by Michael Manes, the director of Blue Spiral 1 in downtown Asheville. Also on view is Resonance: MFA Works in Progress, which is an exhibition of work by MFA candidates. They were tasked with creating work dealing with and defining their own personal resonance. These exhibitions are free and open to the public.

What to see

Go to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art to catch the latest in its Modernism + Film series. It will screen “Bauhaus Spirit: 100 Years of Bauhaus” on Aug. 22. The documentary explores the history, present and future of the utopian design and architecture school founded by Walter Gropius in a small German town in 1919. Tickets are $10 for the public, $8 for museum members and $5 for students. Reception at 6: p.m.; screening begins at 7 p.m.

