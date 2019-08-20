Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Waffle House Vistas, which features the built environment as seen from the interiors of restaurants across the Southeast, is on exhibit at UNC Charlotte’s Storrs Gallery through Sept. 20. Courtesy of Micah Cash

What to do

You could be the subject of artist Melissa Alexander’s upcoming exhibition. Sit for a portrait session with Alexander on Aug. 26 or 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Central Piedmont Community College. All portraits will be included in Blur, on view at the Ross Art Gallery between Oct. 16 – Dec. 12.. Photo sessions are free, but advanced registration is required online or by calling 704-330-2722, ext. 3196.

Where to go

On Aug. 29, partake in your own mini art walk, hopping from one art opening to the next. Start at Central Piedmont Community College’s reception for Shift, a group exhibition in the Ross Art Gallery featuring work by Reuben Bloom, Amanda Foshag and Heather Lewis. Artwork from all of the artists feature found, recycled or uncommon objects. The reception is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., but be sure to return for the artists’ talks Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m. (Bloom), Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. (Lewis) and Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. (Foshag). The exhibition is on view through Oct. 3.

Next, head over to The Light Factory for the opening of n e w f l e s h, an exhibition curated by photographer Efrem Zelony-Mindell, featuring work from more than 20 different photographers. All of the artists aim to depict the complete person in their photographs, rather than just one aspect of identity such as gender or sexuality. The reception is from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the exhibition is on view through Oct. 11.

For the last stop of the evening, head over to UNC Charlotte’s Storrs Gallery between 6-8 p.m. to check out Micah Cash’s exhibition, Waffle House Vistas. As the title implies, the Waffle House features prominently in these works, but not necessarily as you might expect. Cash traveled throughout the southeastern U.S., stopping at a number of Waffle Houses. Rather than photographing the happenings within the restaurants, he fixed his lens on the built environment as seen from the interiors of the restaurants. The exhibition is on view through Sept. 20.

