Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Entrance, a mixed media work of fiber art, is included in the CLTextile exhibit opening Sept. 6 at C3 Lab. Courtesy of Elizabeth Palmisano

Where to go

TEXTURES, an exhibition of fiber art presented by CLTextile, opens at C3 Lab on Sept. 6 from 7-10 p.m. CLTextile is a collective community of fiber and textile creatives living locally. The members are educators and artists working in traditional and experimental styles on all levels. Their presentation, which includes work by 26 artists, will showcase the great diversity of fiber art and will be on view through Sept. 26. If you can’t make the opening, multiple exhibiting artists will speak about their work at the artist gallery talk on Sept. 8 from 2-4 p.m.

What to do

After seeing TEXTURES, head to LACA Projects on Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m. for the opening of Convergence and Crash. The exhibition of regional, national and international contemporary female artists explores the role of woman as a creator instead of exclusively as a subject; one who is a storyteller, who is engaged in cultural dialogue and who explores the meaning of artists in contemporary society. Artists on view include Ines Raiteri, Paola Vega, Ilana Savdie, Ornella Pocetti, Gachi Rosati, Holly Keogh, Debora Kool and Victoria Iriondo. The work is on view through Nov. 9.

What to see

A new exhibition of work by Harold Mendez is opening at Davidson College Art Galleries on Sept. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. The Days of Yesterday Are All Numbered in Sum will be on view in the Smith Gallery and will showcase both two- and three-dimensional pieces. Mendez’s practice incorporates found objects, papers and photographs that he distorts, alters and distresses. These are the materials he uses to communicate complex and politicized concepts around history, memory, the body and geography. Mendez is a first generation American of Mexican and Colombian descent, an identity that informs his art practice. Mendez will briefly speak at the reception starting at 7:15 p.m. Don’t miss Faculty Exhibition: Joelle Dietrick & Owen Mundy: The Speed of Thinking, also opening with a reception at the same time.

