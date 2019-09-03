Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Susan McAlister’s Echo is among the works on display at Hidell Brooks through Sept. 28. Courtesy of Hidell Brooks Gallery.

What to see

Last week, Susan McAlister opened a solo exhibition at Hidell Brooks titled ECHO. The serene, semi-abstract landscape paintings take a cue from the Hudson River School in that they are imagined from an aerial perspective and serve as a tribute to the grandeur of our protected landscapes. McAlister said these landscape paintings capture “where the stories of the past echo through our present to inform and challenge the future.” Also on view is Kate Long Stevenson: Hardly and Either/Or. Both exhibitions on view through Sept. 28.

What to do

Gallery hop on Sept. 13 and catch two exhibition openings. Hodges Taylor opens Cristina Córdova: Cuerpo Exquisito from 6-8 p.m., with 11 new figural ceramic sculptures by the Penland, N.C.-based artist. Shain Gallery opens a two-person show of paintings by Eric Olsen and Brandon Blane McMillan from 6-8 p.m. Olsen will show abstract paintings, while McMillan will show paintings of animals.

Where to go

Head to the McColl Center for Art + Innovation on Sept. 12 from 6-9 p.m. for its open house celebrating the start of the new residency season and the opening of New Work / Alumni Four, curated by Laura Ritchie. This is the latest in their series of alumni artist exhibitions and features work by McColl Center alumni artists Zoë Charlton (2017), Lori Larusso (2010) and Izel Vargas (2008), who all explore the bond between architecture and the human experience. New artists-in-residence include Anna Garner, Jason H. Green, Lacey McKinney, Pablo Rasgado, Sherill Roland and Brittney Leeanne.

