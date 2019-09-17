Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Search Terms by Robert Boyd will be on view in the current exhibition at SOZO Gallery. Courtesy of SOZO Gallery

Where to go

Go to Central Piedmont Community College Central Campus in Elizabeth on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. for a talk by exhibiting artist Heather Lewis. Her work is on view in Shiftalongside Reuben Bloom and Amanda Foshag. Notably, she has used art making as a way to cope through a tragedy from her own life. Her work is touching and thought provoking and a tribute to the life of someone she loved. Rebuen Bloom, a photographer, will speak about his work and process at the same event.

What to see

Last week, Clare Rojas opened a solo exhibition at SOCO Gallery. The title of the show is Shifted Horizons, and most of the paintings are abstract landscapes with a few figural works included. The artists uses bold blocks of color painted on large linen canvases. Rojas is based in San Francisco, California, and this is her second solo show with SOCO. It’s on view through Nov. 8.

What to do

Head uptown on Sept. 26 for two art events. First, Sozo Gallery will host an open house for its current group exhibition from 6-8 p.m. See new bodies of mixed media work on view through Oct. 11 by three artists: Landmarks by Alicia Armstrong, Assembled by Robert Boyd and Thresholds by Laura McCarthy.

Also happening uptown that evening is Stimulus: The Artist’s Role in the Community at McColl Center for Art + Innovation. This panel discussion asks the question, “What is the artist’s role in the community?” Panelists include current artists-in-resdience Brittney Leeanne Williams and Sherill Roland, muralist and figurative sculptor Dare Coulter and mixed media artist J. Stacy Utley. The conversation will be moderated by Black on Black Project founder and curator Mike Williams.

More arts coverage

