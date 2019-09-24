Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Grant Drumheller's Cove will be on view at Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art through Feb. 1. Courtesy of Grant Drumheller and Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art

What to do

On Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m., Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art opens Figure/Form, its latest group exhibition on view through Feb. 1.

Artists Grant Drumheller, Miriam Durkin, James Erickson, Saba Taj and Antoine Williams will present work in a variety of media (painting, drawing and mixed media). They use the figure as a means to investigate important issues of our time: race, gender, belief systems, cultural identity, stereotypes and love. On Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., independent curator Jonell Logan will moderate an artist roundtable.

What to see

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lark & Key presents Shelter, a group exhibition with work by Janet Eskridge, Kim Ferreira, Lesley Frenz and Duy Huynh. The artists each explore what shelter means, from man-made and naturally occurring structures that nurture and protect to symbolic spaces that offer emotional respite and refuge.

The exhibition will also showcase functional and decorative house forms by ceramic artists Barbara Chadwick and Amy Sanders. There is no opening reception, but visitors are welcome during the gallery’s regular hours (Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or by appointment. The exhibition is on view through Nov. 27.

Where to go

Head to UNC Charlotte’s campus on Oct. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. for two exhibition openings at the Rowe Galleries. Bill Rutherfoord: Manifest Destiny is a solo show of large scale paintings whose figures and symbols are allegories and satirical comments on Southern American history. In Oddly Familiar: Photography by Amy Herman, the artist looks at family relationships and the act of generational inheritance.

Oddly Familiar is the debut exhibition in a new a partnership the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture established with the artist residency program at Goodyear Arts. Each semester, a Goodyear artist will work with gallery staff to organize an exhibition in the upper Rowe Gallery. This partnership will grant current BFA students direct access to local, mid-career artists and the opportunity to engage in conversations about professional development and integration into the Charlotte arts community. Both exhibitions are on view through Nov. 1.

More arts coverage

You can find all our arts season preview stories and calendars in one place: charlotteobserver.com/topics/charlotte-arts-guide.

Want to get more arts stories like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for the free “Inside Charlotte Arts” newsletter at charlotteobserver.com/newsletters

You can also join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts/