Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Muralists from Charlotte and around the world will come together Oct. 16-19 to liven up the Queen City during Talking Walls Charlotte. Courtesy of Talking Walls

Best bet

Talking Walls Charlotte returns for a second year with a goal of eliminating boring, beige walls common around our city. Muralists have been invited to enliven 16 spots in our city from Oct. 16-19, including John Hairston Jr., Sharon Dowell, Taylor McClure, Matt Hooker, Matt Moore, Alex DeLarge and Tucker Sward (all from Charlotte), Ivan Roque (Miami), Valtastic (Philadelphia), Niki Zarrabi (Atlanta), Caitlin McDonagh (Montreal, Canada), Bella Phame (Porto, Portugal), Ledania (Bogota, Colombia), Emily Eldridge (Berlin, Germany) Gleo (Colombia) and Pref (UK).

Join the fun by watching these spectacular, new large-scale paintings take shape at various locales over the multi-day festival. For more details, visit talkingwallscharlotte.com.

Where to go

Do you live in Concord, or just want to get out of Charlotte proper? Are you confused about which art events are most appropriate for your little ones? The Cabarrus Arts Council’s Family Day is scheduled for Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. This event is geared toward preschool through elementary school-age children.

Activities include “creation stations” placed throughout the galleries and a scavenger hunt. Thanks to El Puento Hispano, all Family Day activities are also available in Spanish.

What to do

Always one of the most creative fundraisers in Charlotte, Goodyear Arts encourages you to bust out your resort or cruise wear for its annual event Oct. 19 from 8 p.m.-midnight because this year’s theme is Boat: Get on Board. Highlights include promised cruise ship amenities, small bites, drinks and dancing to the tunes of DJ Scott Weaver and live music.

The event is 21 and up only, and “deckhand” tickets start at $50, with a lifeboat level sponsorship (8 tickets) setting you back $1000.

