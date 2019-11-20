This program uses art to inspire teens to stay in school, graduate – and chase dreams

Studio 345’s in-depth courses give students hands-on experience in an art form. Here, students are learning screenprinting. The Arts & Science Council designed the Studio 345 out-of-school program to encourage kids to stay in school and chase dreams beyond graduation while they study digital photography, digital media arts and multimedia design. Courtesy of ASC Studio 345

Shelley Reed-Wallace found the Arts & Science Council’s Studio 345 when she realized her daughter, Savaan Wallace, needed a place to connect with other art-minded teens.

Studio 345 is an out-of-school program for high school students. Photography, film, graphic design, music and mixed-media classes meet on the second and third floors at Spirit Square.

Savaan Wallace took her first Studio 345 digital art course when she was a junior at South Mecklenburg High School. She continued to enroll in classes through her senior year and the summer after graduation.

“It connected me to more artistic people,” said Wallace, 18. “There was a big sense of community. People were very kind. Through the apprenticeship program, I realized I love to teach art to other people.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Wallace is now a freshman at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Before Studio 345, attending SCAD seemed like a distant and unrealistic goal, she said. But learning new skills, meeting new people, and being supported by the staff helped her grow.

Studio 345 students, like Mekhi Hampton pictured here, learn the technical aspects of their art form and explore their personal voice and creativity with guidance from professional artists. Hampton graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 2017 and now attends Central Piedmont Community College. Courtesy of ASC Studio 345

The teachers

Nicole Driscoll is a professional videographer who teaches film, photography and music video at Studio 345. Teaching artists have college degrees and are industry professionals. They have full-time jobs and teach at Studio 345 part-time. Two to three teachers work with 16-20 students in each classroom.

“I’ve been working here for seven years,” Driscoll said. “I feel like that’s because of the kids. The kids are just so phenomenal and so talented. They’re well informed. They have amazing opinions and views about what the world is and how they can help it. When they come in, they’re so creative; they’re thirsty for an outlet.”

The Arts & Science Council’s Studio 345 program introduces students to professional, industry-standard equipment and software. These students are studying film in the out-of-school program. Courtesy of ASC Studio 345

How it works

The program is open to high school students who attend school or participate in homeschooling in Mecklenburg County. Staff recruit students by visiting public, private and charter high schools and work with the juvenile court system and the Department of Social Services to identify youth who may benefit from involvement.

To enroll, high school students choose which course they’d like to attend. Studio 345 operates on trimesters – three 10-week programs each school year. Classes meet twice a week from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Mondays and Wednesdays. Community members speak to participants about a variety of topics in all disciplines, or students work on their projects at open studio Fridays.

A similar program is offered during the six-week summer program. It’s open to rising eighth through 12th graders.

Onsite tutors provide extra help for students who may be struggling in math, science or English. An advocacy coordinator connects students to community resources they may need.

Each course includes lessons on the foundations of the specific discipline, participation in a community-based activity, and finishing an overall project tied to the class topic. At the end of the 10 weeks, students share their work at the “Studio 345 Celebration” in Spirit Square’s gallery or McGlohon Theater.

In May 2019 ASC’s Studio 345 celebrated its largest graduating class since the program’s inception in 2012-13. Pictured here are some of the 77 graduating seniors who represented 19 high schools throughout Mecklenburg County. Courtesy of ASC Studio 345

Support and strength

Barbara Ann Temple joined the Arts & Science Council as the vice president of education in 2011. She was asked to establish an after-school arts program for youth, like the one at Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild (MCG) in Pittsburgh.

As a graduate of UNC Charlotte’s urban education curriculum and instruction doctoral program, she jumped at the opportunity because it aligned with her dissertation topic: arts-based education. She was intrigued by how studios create a way for students to learn across disciplines using an art emphasis.

“The beautiful thing about Studio 345 is that this is out-of-school programming,” Temple said, “so it’s intended to support and strengthen what’s happening in school.”

It took a year to develop Studio 345 – designing a comfortable space for teens, recruiting students and instructors and adopting MCG’s standards and honor code.

Walking the talk

Studio 345’s name represents the building’s address: 345 N. College St. The tagline, “creating new possibilities,” reflects the program’s goal to have quality teaching artists and industry standard equipment.

“(We have) teaching artists who are living, dreaming, walking the talk so that these students can see the possibilities of being an artist,” Temple said. “This notion of ‘starving artist’ does not have to be true.”

The program opened with 133 students the first year – Temple had hoped for 100. This year, they expect to finish with almost 400 enrolled students, representing 25 high schools in Mecklenburg County. There are 2,500 alumni, including two who graduated from college and returned to teach in the program.

Former Studio 345 students Emily Nuñez and Alante Griffin perform at a Studio 345 Celebration, a public showcase of student accomplishments that concludes each trimester of the program. Courtesy of ASC Studio 345

Removing barriers

Temple removed two major barriers to student participation: money and transportation. Classes are offered at no cost and students receive a free round-trip transportation pass to get to and from Studio 345.

Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, CATS, individual donors, foundations and other organizations contribute funding for the program.

Students have other ways to get involved at Studio 345. Those who are active in the program can apply for Journeys, a week-long summer excursion to a national park. Paid apprenticeship positions are offered to students interested in gaining leadership experience.

“We’re creating a loving, respectful studio, which means that we’re honoring that these kids deserve the best,” Temple said. “Our whole thing is to motivate them to go to school, graduate and then do whatever they want.”

More arts coverage

You can find all our arts season preview stories and calendars in one place: charlotteobserver.com/topics/charlotte-arts-guide.

Want to get more arts stories like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for the free “Inside Charlotte Arts” newsletter at charlotteobserver.com/newsletters

You can also join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts/