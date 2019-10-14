Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Byron Baldwin’s 1986 image “Dairy Queen” is one of 72 photographs that will be included in the upcoming Light Factory auction. Courtesy of The Light Factory

What to do

Be in the know about the Light Factory’s annual photography auction, a popular event every fall. This fundraiser accounts for a third of The Light Factory’s annual operating budget, and it’s always a great party.

The auction takes place on Nov. 2, but for the two weeks leading up to it, all 72 auction items are on view in its gallery. The opening reception for the exhibition takes place on Oct. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Expect to see works by notable names like Byron Baldwin, Linda Foard Roberts and Ken Van Sickle.

Where to go

On Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m., head to Davidson College Art Galleries for a book launch for “Limitless Africans” by photographer and Fulbright scholar Mikael Owunna. Published by FotoEvidence, this book documents the narratives of over 30 LGBTQ African immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers in 10 countries across North America and Europe.

The work provides a look at both precolonial and contemporary African sexuality to debunk the myth that it is “un-African” to be gay. In conjunction with his talk, Owunna’s photography work is on view in the Hamilton W. McKay Atrium at the E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center until Dec. 10..

What to see

Support the work of regional print makers, cartoonists, illustrators and writers at Queen City Zine Fest, a one-day festival celebrating printed matter. The upcoming event will host over 40 vendors with original works for purchase.

This organization is committed to presenting events that are open to all forms of expression on any topic, and have a commitment to tolerance of all kinds of people and lifestyles. Check out this free, family-friendly event at Goodyear Arts at Camp North End on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

