Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Dr. Wanda Jenkins' “Fall at the Farm” is included in a solo exhibition of her work at ClearWater Artist Studios in Concord. Courtesy of ClearWater Artist Studios.

What to see

See new landscape paintings by Dr. Wanda Jenkins at ClearWater Artist Studios in Concord. On Nov. 2 from 4-6 p.m., there will be a reception and artist talk by the artist, a retired OB/GYN and native of Concord. Her solo exhibition “Adventures in Color,” is on view through Jan. 5.

In her retirement she has actively explored color and texture in landscapes, florals and abstracts, predominantly using oil paints. She has studied with various expert artists through the years and is inspired partly by her grandmother’s career in painting. The reception is free and open to the public.

Where to go

Head to South End on Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m. for the opening receptions for three solo exhibitions at Hidell Brooks Gallery.

“Jenny Nelson: Painting in the Light of Day” is a group of gestural, thickly painted abstracts. Laura Sanders’ exhibition, “Chemistry: Vapors, Polymers, Pheromones and Light,” is a presentation of figurative paintings inspired by the story of David Milarch, who is planting clones of ancient trees all over the world. “Mary Nelson Sinclair: Relinquish” will feature abstract paintings that are a meditation on pregnancy and motherhood, and how this life change has transformed her practice.

What to do

See a live performance by the ensemble group XOXO at Goodyear Arts. For three nights starting Oct. 31, the group will perform the original work “GUF (Thee Well of Souls).”

Part clown show, part initiation and part seance, the piece is based on rites of the ancient mystery schools and has emerged from the ensemble’s physical training practice. Tickets are $15 per person and can be reserved by emailing matt@xoxoperformance.org. Performances are Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at Goodyear Arts in Camp North End.

