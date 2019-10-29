Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

McColl Center alumna artist Felicia van Bork will lead a workshop on color theory on Nov. 9. Courtesy of McColl Center for Art + Innovation

What to see

Go to Jerald Melberg Gallery on Nov. 9 to see the newly opened exhibition “Lee Hall: On Paper.” The exhibition will feature brightly colored abstract landscapes, including paintings on paper and smaller collages.

Lee Hall died in 2017 and left her estate to the Bechtler Museum with proceeds of art sales via Jerald Melberg Gallery to be donated to the museum’s education fund. Hall was a Lexington, NC, native who was also a member of the Abstract Expressionist movement.

What to do

Get creative at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation. If you have never participated in an artist-led workshop at the McColl Center, you have another opportunity on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Color Theory Basics will be led by alumna artist, painter, printmaker and collagist Felicia van Bork. She will teach participants “how to harness the evocative power of color to create both mood and meaning.”

All materials are provided, and participants will learn to appreciate the color wheel, color hues and contrast as they create their own artwork. Adults and teens are welcome. $35 for members/$40 for non-members.

Where to go

Central Piedmont Art Galleries will host its annual Art Market this holiday season. During this fundraiser, Central Campus’ Overcash Gallery transforms into a shop with original artworks available for purchase.

Artists with work for sale include students, alumni and faculty in the visual arts department, with items priced under $50. The Holiday Art Market is already up and running, and a reception will be held on Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The market is open through Dec. 5.

