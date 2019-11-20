‘The Nutcracker’ and a lot more: Our roundup of Charlotte holiday shows and events

Over the decades, Charlotte’s holiday arts traditions have become as hardened as the mythical fruitcake that floats among family members in comic lore. Repertoire changes a bit. Organizations may realign: This year, instead of the Singing Christmas Tree and “Magic of Christmas” performing separately, they will take boughs together.

But groups mostly recycle well-loved projects. They know audiences want a warm, fuzzy feeling of familiarity at the end of a troubling year. They realize a successful run of “The Nutcracker” or “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” will bankroll more adventurous but less-attended programming during the rest of the season.

So Christmas has a “greatest hits” feeling every year. I’m not counting stuff like “Jersey Boys,” which rolls through Ovens Auditorium for a few nights in December. I’m thinking of plays, dance and concerts dedicated specifically to the spirit of the season, sacred or secular. There are more than ever this year, and you’ll find them here.

“A Christmas Carol” has been a staple at Theatre Charlotte for 13 years. The current version comes from Julius Arthur Leonard and runs Dec. 6-15. Courtesy of Theatre Charlotte

Theater

Theatre Charlotte has paid faithful homage to Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for 13 years; the current version comes from Julius Arthur Leonard and runs Dec. 6-15 at 501 Queens Rd. Details: 704-376-3777 or theatrecharlotte.org.

Porch Productions then gives us the same set of characters in “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” with songs by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens. It’s at McGlohon Theater in Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org or Porch’s Facebook page.

Bennett Harris, Ashley Goodson, Arella Flur and Bobby Tyson in Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s 2017 production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” File photo

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte found an unexpected hit when it added songs to a beloved book three years ago. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” introduces us to the Herdman family and their town, which learns kindness and understanding can convince selfish, misunderstood kids to share in the holiday spirit. Nov. 29-Dec. 29 at ImaginOn, 300 E. Seventh St. 704-973-2828 or ctcharlotte.org.

Starving Artist Productions now does one show a year, but it’s memorable: “The Birth,” a combination of dramatic performance, dance and live music that adapts Frederick Buechner’s writings to tell the Christmas story. It runs Dec. 18-21 at Duke Energy Theater in Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. blumenthalarts.org.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte makes its semi-raunchy ritual visit to Armadillo Acres, the Texas locale of “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.” Songs such as “My Christmas Tin Toy Boy” and “Christmas in My Mobile Home” get dropped among the cat-fightin’ and chair-throwin’. Dec. 3-22 at Hadley Theatre, 2132 Radcliffe Ave. 704-342-2251 or atcharlotte.org.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte makes its semi-raunchy ritual visit to Armadillo Acres, the Texas locale of “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.” Dec. 3-22 at Hadley Theatre. This scene is from the 2016 performance. George Hendricks Photography

“It’s a Wonderful Life” struggled at the box office in 1946; postwar America wasn’t ready for a dark if uplifting film about a suicidal man who learns the world would have been worse had he never lived. Since then, it’s been warmly received, and Matthews Playhouse does a theatrical adaptation Dec. 13-22 at 100 McDowell St. East. 704-846-8343 or matthewsplayhouse.com.

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts presents “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 13-22 in Matthews. Pictured left to right are Sebastian Pawlik (Tommy Bailey ), Augusta Snyder (Zuzu Bailey), Geof Knight (George Bailey), Sophie Ryals (Susan Bailey), Amy Dunn (Mary Hatch), and Victoria Mascia (Janie Bailey). Jessie Hull

Davidson Community Players gives us a new slant on Dickens in “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Pageant” Dec. 5-22 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St. Playwright Tom Mula looks at the other half of the firm of Scrooge and Marley, who has to save his old business partner if he’s to escape his own eternal torment. 704-892-7953; davidsoncommunityplayers.org.

Dance

Caroline Calouche & Co. makes an annual event of “Clara’s Trip: A Cirque and Dance Nutcracker Story.” It follows Clara to a party where she breaks an ankle and goes home to dream of fantastical things. Tchaikovsky’s music inspires the action, both earthbound and aerial, Dec. 13-22 at Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000 or carolinecalouche.org.

Caroline Calouche & Co. makes an annual event of “Clara’s Trip: A Cirque and Dance Nutcracker Story.” It follows Clara to a party where she breaks an ankle and goes home to dream of fantastical things. Dec. 13-22 at Booth Playhouse. Peter Zay

Sadly, “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” is down to two performances on Dec. 1 at Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. You shouldn’t miss what may be your last chance to see lovers go back in time to the moment her parents met in a 1980s club. Versatile hip-hop dancers, a live DJ, an onstage electric violinist and Tchaikovsky’s score intermingle. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic score by infusing it with hip-hop flavor. There will be two performances Dec. 1 at Belk Theater. Courtesy of The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Charlotte Ballet now does 19 performances of choreographer Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s “The Nutcracker,” this year from Dec. 6-23 at Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. As usual, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will play live music. 704-372-1000 or charlotteballet.org.

Mark Diamond’s Drosselmeyer reassures Rosie Morrison’s Clara that her Christmas gift can be repaired in this file photo of Charlotte Ballet’s “Nutcracker.” The popular show returns this December. Peter Zay

Charlotte Youth Ballet has presented “The Nutcracker” for 38 years with choreography by founder Gay Porter and her daughter, Bridget Young. It runs Dec. 6-8 at Halton Theatre, 1206 Elizabeth Ave., with $10 preview performances for schools and seniors on the morning of the 6th. charlotteyouthballet.org.

The perennially touring Moscow Ballet dubs its version “The Great Russian Nutcracker.” It incorporates elements from Russian folklore, adds a message of universal harmony (including a Dove of Peace) and can be seen at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., on Dec. 29. Nutcracker.com.

When ‘Messiah’ comes

The Charlotte Symphony, four soloists and Charlotte Master Chorale team up Dec. 6-7 for all three parts of “Messiah” Dec. 6-7 at Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. Patrick Dupre Quigley will conduct, and counter-tenor Doug Dodson will sing the solos sometimes given to an alto. 704-972-2000 or charlottesymphony.org.

Charlotte Music Club has performed the Christmas portion of “Messiah” (and the “Hallelujah” chorus) with four soloists, a small orchestra and a volunteer chorus for 67 years. The free concert is Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St.; donations provide music scholarships for students. You’ll find the CMC most easily on Facebook.

Other choral music

The 16 voices of Caritas A Cappella Ensemble perform music ranging from carols to lullabies to a hymn by Benjamin Britten and motets by Francis Poulenc. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd., and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in Myers Park United Methodist Church’s new chapel, 1501 Queens Rd. 704-372-1000 or CaritasACappella.org.

This year, the free concert by the Chancel Choir of Providence United Methodist Church offers J.S. Bach’s Magnificat in D and Orchestral Suite No. 3 and Ruth Watson Henderson’s Magnificat. Adam Ward will direct the orchestra and chorus, accompanied by Andrew Pester, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at 2810 Providence Rd. Donations are welcomed. providenceumc.org/music.

The Charlotte Civic Orchestra’s “Christmas Extravaganza” offers soprano Samantha Duncan, baritone Zach Hugo, Charlotte City Ballet, the Havilah Dancers, Holiday Singers and the combined choirs of South Mecklenburg, Butler and Providence high schools. It’s at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Halton Theater, 1206 Elizabeth Ave. 704-330-6534 or charlottecivicorchestra.org.

Vox, the semi-professional chorus of Firebird Arts Alliance, does its annual “Charlotte Lesson & Carols from St. John’s” concert Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane. WDAV will broadcast the show, which features Young Voices of the Carolinas, the Rick Bean Trio, organist Monty Bennett, brass and percussion. Voxfirebird.org.

Carolina Pro Musica’s “Christmas at St. Mary’s” includes tunes from medieval and Renaissance times (played in period attire), readings for the season, carols for all to sing. Bob Sweeten, Max on “The Bob and Sheri Show,” tells the Christmas story. See it Dec. 14 at St. Mary’s Chapel on Third Street. Courtesy of Carolina Pro Musica

Carolina Pro Musica’s “Christmas at St. Mary’s” may be the gentlest of local musical offerings at the holidays: tunes from medieval and Renaissance times (played in period attire), readings for the season, carols for all to sing. Bob Sweeten, Max on “The Bob and Sheri Show,” tells the Christmas story. See it Dec. 14 at St. Mary’s Chapel, 1129 E. Third St. carolinapromusica.org.

The choral group Renaissance performs its annual “Christmas in the City” concert Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place. This time the group shares the stage with Young Voices of the Carolinas. Singers-renaissance.org.

Vox comes back with a free concert Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. titled “Emmanuel: A Christmas Festival.” It offers jazzy arrangements of holiday favorites by vocalist Dawn Anthony, the Rick Bean Trio and choirs from Sharon Presbyterian and SouthPark churches. (Yes, some of them will be sing-alongs.) The show’s at Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Rd. Voxfirebird.org.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra now does 10 performances of “Magic of Christmas” Dec. 13-22 at Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St., with Christopher James Lees conducting. The big news this year? Carolina Voices’ Singing Christmas Tree will join the CSO. Expect the audience to sing along, Santa to appear and “snow” to descend. 704-972-2000 or charlottesymphony.org.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will do 10 performances of “Magic of Christmas,” Dec. 13-22 at Knight Theater, with Christopher James Lees conducting. The big news this year? Carolina Voices’ Singing Christmas Tree will join the CSO. Expect the audience to sing along, Santa to appear and “snow” to descend. Courtesy of Charlotte Symphony

Everything else

Pretty much every touring artist who lands in Charlotte between Thanksgiving and December (and many locals) will put a holiday spin on his or her show. We’re going to provide a simple chronological list. Explore at leisure, if you want to know more.

Nov. 29: “A Motown Christmas,” McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Nov. 30: “Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas,” McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 3: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox presents “A Very Postmodern Christmas,” Knight Theater, 430 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

There are plenty of plays, dance performances and concerts dedicated to the spirit of the season, sacred or secular, in Charlotte. Clockwise from top left: Charlotte Symphony Orchrestra’s “Magic of Christmas,” “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Charlotte Ballet’s “Nutcracker” and Carolina Pro Musica’s “Christmas at St. Mary’s.” Collage by Stephanie Bunao

Dec. 4: Jazz artists Noel Friedline and Maria Howell in “Noel and Maria: Home for the Holidays” at McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 6: “Holiday Jazz, featuring Al Strong” Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, 420 S. Tryon St., bechtler.org.

Dec. 7: “Gina Robinson’s Gospel Christmas Benefit Concert,” Knight Gallery, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 7: “Tosco Music Holiday Party,” McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 7: “Trans-Siberian Orchestra Presents Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 10: “Robert Earl Keen Presents Countdown to Christmas,” Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 12: “Dave Barnes Presents a Very Merry Christmas With Special Guests,” McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 13: “Piano Night: The Music of Vince Guaraldi,” JazzArts Charlotte, McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. thejazzarts.org.

Dec. 13: “The Link Deck the Hall Ball Starring Rob Thomas and Ingrid Michaelson,” Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. 704-335-3100 or boplex.com.

Dec. 17: “Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour,” Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. 704-335-3100 or boplex.com.

Dec. 19: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. 704-335-3100 or boplex.com.

Dec. 20-22: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. 704-335-3100 or boplex.com.

Dec. 20-21: The musical revue “A Soulful Noel,” McGlohon Theater, Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 27: “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage,” Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. 704-335-3100 or boplex.com.

Dec. 28: “Cirque de Noël.” Charlotte Symphony and Cirque de la Symphonie, Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. 704-972-2000 or charlottesymphony.org.

Dec. 28: “Queen City Improv Room: New Year’s Eve,” Stage Door Theater, 155 N. College St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 29: “Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas,” Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000 or blumenthalarts.org.

Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve Celebration.” Charlotte Symphony with pianist Ray Ushikubo, Belk Theater. 130 N. Tryon St. 704-372-1000 or charlottesymphony.org.

This story is part of an Observer underwriting project with the Thrive Campaign for the Arts, supporting arts journalism in Charlotte.

