Have you heard the one about a Charlotte comedian who bombed, then came out ahead?

Charlotte comedian and comedy show producer Lauren Ansley stages Random Acts of Comedy photos, which she posts on her Facebook page for laughs. She staged this one at Arowinds Tire and Auto on South Tryon Street. Suzanne Loszko

Comedian Lauren Ansley bombed the first time she attempted an open mic night in Charlotte. The humiliating experience jolted her into reality: She wouldn’t become a star overnight. Then, she quit comedy for three years.

After her dog died in 2017, Ansley returned to comedy mostly to avoid being home alone. She began performing at open mic nights across Charlotte. Over the past year she has started two companies: Beerly Funny and Lauren Ansley Comedy Productions. Her title: Chief Comedic Officer.

“I truly believe comedy is an art form,” said Ansley, 40. “My three main goals are to create moments of joy and laughter, support local businesses and elevate comedy as an art form.”

Lauren Ansley is a full-time independent comedy show producer. She has performed at comedy festivals across the Carolinas and opened for national touring headliners such as Dale Jones and Grandma Lee. Bobby Kerns Productions

Beerly Funny focuses on comedy showcases at breweries and restaurants. Ansley produces the shows, securing the venue and date, lining up comedians and marketing the events.

Ansley has expanded her operation to include events and team-building functions in corporate settings. She developed a “Friendly Feud” virtual game show and a “Laugh at Lunch” for employees working virtually to connect.

“Right now, companies are working remotely,” she said. “They need to have employee engagement initiatives. They want to have something fun for their employees to give them a boost and help them de-stress. Comedy works really well for that.”

Charlotte comedian and comedy producer Lauren Ansley once staged a Random Act of Comedy at a local dental office. She keeps a microphone and stand in the trunk of her car so she’s prepared to bring joy and laughter at a moment’s notice. Brittany Patton

Timing is everything

Ansley grew up in Spartanburg, S.C., and graduated from Winthrop University in 2002 with a business degree. She moved to Charlotte 10 years ago.

In 2014, she enrolled in a seven-week comedy class at the Comedy Zone. Her need to channel positive energy after the death of her dog superseded the humiliating experience at that first open mic night.

Last fall, she left her position in sales and marketing and sold her house so she’d have enough money while she launched her business venture.

For her Beerly Funny comedy shows she hires comedians that she met while doing stand-up comedy or at festivals. She works with comedians Tara Brown, Don Garrett, Grace Hauth, Shaine Laine and Gabby Moore on a regular basis.

Once COVID-19 restrictions began in March, Ansley canceled all in-person shows. She researched what platforms might work for a virtual event and hosted virtual shows with two to three performers. But she’s backing off of that as in-person events return with social distancing protocols in place.

A gallery view of some of those who participated in Lauren Ansley’s July 23 “Virtually Hilarious Ladies Night Comedy Show,” a Zoom event. Through her Beerly Funny comedy shows Ansley turns local venues like breweries, restaurants, and now virtual platforms into comedy clubs. Courtesy of Lauren Ansley

Community Café

Lauren Ansley Comedy produces showcases at Community Café Matters, a restaurant connected with the residential substance-abuse treatment center Charlotte Rescue Mission. These events raise money to cover housing expenses, meals and work clothes for individuals in the nonprofit program.

Half of the proceeds go directly into the café, said Alyssa Walker, events and catering coordinator at Community Matters Café. The money helps support the group’s life skills program.

“We employ graduates from the Charlotte Rescue Program, a 120-day recovery program, and they spend six-months doing a life skills program with us,“ Walker said. The program sets them up for long-time sobriety, she said.

Lauren Ansley addresses a crowd at a comedy night at DreamChasers Brewery in Waxhaw. As a stand-up comedian Ansley owns Beerly Funny Productions and a second company. She produces shows, emcees, hosts events, and represents other area talent. Bobby Kerns Photography

Ordinary observations

For her own routines, Ansley’s material comes from everyday observations. She believes comedy can be funny without offending people.

While other comedians may have a message or be raising awareness about issues, Ansley is not. She wants people to use comedy as an escape from stress and a time to laugh.

Ansley said of her material: “It comes from my everyday life, my experiences, my frustrations. It comes from my humorous tint toward things that could happen. The whole equation is tragedy plus time equals comedy. It’s a classic comedy saying.”

In March 2019, Ansley started “Random Acts of Comedy” as a social experiment.

She’d noticed how most photographs of comedians were in front of a crowd at a comedy club. Random Acts of Comedy happen everywhere — the auto shop, dentist’s office, highway rest stop — when people least expect it. Ansley keeps a microphone and stand in the trunk of her car for these photo opportunities.

She doesn’t actually tell any jokes, she stages the photo as if she is performing and then posts them on her Facebook page for laughs.

“I am always prepared to do comedy at a moment’s notice,” she said. “The overall reaction, ‘Wait…what?’ People find it really weird when a stranger shows up in public places unannounced with a microphone and starts snapping photos. But they get a big kick out of it when they are in on the joke.”

The Laugh Supper

What: The Laugh Supper will feature a stand-up comedy show plus a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Benefits the Greater Charlotte Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Presented by Beerly Funny and Purpose CLT.

When: Nov. 19, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show.

Where: The Barrel Room at Catawba Brewing, 933 Louise Ave.

Cost: $40 per person

Details: eventbrite.com

