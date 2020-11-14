Charlotte Ballet will perform ‘Nutcracker’ after all. But big changes are in store.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t canceled this year’s Charlotte Ballet performance of the “Nutcracker” after all. The show will go on, but it will be a little different this year.

In August, the ballet announced it had scrapped the annual seasonal show, usually held at Belk Theater, due to novel coronavirus concerns. It would have been the first time in 28 years that the ballet would not have preformed the holiday favorite.

But on Friday, the Charlotte Ballet announced it will present a new version of the show called “A Fairy-Tailored Nutcracker.” It will be the dance company’s first stage performance since cancellations started in March because of the pandemic.

Created by Artist Director Hope Muir and Christopher Stuart, director of Charlotte Ballet II, there will be 17 stage performances Dec. 12-23 at Center for Dance in uptown.

“This isn’t the ‘Nutcracker’ audiences are used to seeing from Charlotte Ballet, but we can’t wait to share this reimagined telling of the classic story,” Muir said in a statement to The Observer.

The journey still includes meeting the Sugar Plum Fairy in the land of sweets, but in a 40-minute performance, Muir stated.

Charlotte Ballet spokeswoman Sarah Wheat said the usual “Nutcracker” includes the entire company of about 26 dancers plus another 26 dancers and about 180 students for the Charlotte Ballet Academy.

“By contrast, this version will only feature our professional company,” Wheat said. There will be no more than five dancers on stage at any given time.

All performances will be capped at 25 people. Audience members will be seated socially-distanced by ticketing group.

Masks are required for anyone age 2 and older at all times including before, during and after the performance, Wheat said.

Guests also will be asked to acknowledge a “health pledge” upon entering the building and will have their temperatures taken. And, there will be no concessions served.

However, Wheat said everyone will receive a surprise takeaway from the “Land of Sweets” as they exit the building.

Tickets cost $45 and go on sale Nov. 19.

“With little notice this artistic team adapted and reimagined Nutcracker to bring joy to our Charlotte community. We can all use a little joy,” said ballet executive director Douglas Singleton.

“Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy-Tailored Classic,” which had been scheduled next month in place of the Nutcracker, is rescheduled for March.