Celebrating Charlotte. Area native returns home to work with Oprah on a new TV show

“Delilah” executive producer and director Charles Randolph-Wright, left, and director Cheryl Dunye work on the set in Charlotte. The show represents a homecoming for Randolph-Wright, who grew up in the area. OWN

“Delilah,” a TV series for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN TV network now filming in Charlotte, stars Maahra Hill (“Black-ish,” “How To Get Away With Murder”) as the title character and Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) as her best friend.

But the biggest star might be Charlotte itself. The show is both filmed and set here.

Charlotte will be as central to “Delilah” as Boston was to “Cheers” or New York was to “Seinfeld.” Premiering in early 2021, the series focuses on a principled lawyer — a Black woman and single mom — living in the Queen City.

And York, S.C., native Charles Randolph-Wright serves as an executive producer of “Delilah,” the latest step in a long and varied career in show business.

He’s been on Broadway (“Dreamgirls” original cast), directed Broadway musicals (“Motown”), produced (“The Angela Davis Story”), acted (“Melrose Place”) and written for the stage (“Blue,” “Love in Afghanistan”).

While Randolph-Wright hasn’t lived in the region for years, he still has family and friends here, including Foundation For The Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano, who was Randolph-Wright’s dorm adviser at Duke University. Both Marsicano and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center CEO Tom Gabbard have been instrumental in helping the production on the series, Randolph-Wright said.

Charles Randolph-Wright, executive producer and director of “Delilah,” said of Charlotte, “There’s a beauty and joy here that I really needed right now.” Courtesy of OWN

“I don’t know how I would have done this project without (Marsicano.) I mean, he’s one of my dearest friends. He’s really opened every door to me in this city,” Randolph-Wright said.

He said Gabbard likewise introduced him to key people he needed to know that could be helpful for production. “I can’t imagine doing this show without them.”

The Charlotte Observer spoke with Randolph-Wright recently. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

“Delilah” being set here – that was your idea?

Actually, no. (Series creator) Craig (Wright), who I worked with on ‘Greenleaf,’ had already set it in Charlotte.(“Greenleaf” ended this year after five seasons as OWN’s most-watched show for Black viewers.)

When they called and asked if I’d work with Craig on his new series, I said, ‘Of course.’ Then they said, ‘It takes place in Charlotte.’ And I said, ‘What? That’s where I’m from.’ I immediately became the ‘Charlotte police’ — the person who makes sure it’s an accurate representation. For one thing, it’s uptown and not downtown.

My family said, ‘Oh, you’re probably getting one of those high-rises uptown?’

I said, ‘I live in New York City. I don’t want to be in a high-rise in Charlotte.’ So, where do you think I’m living? NoDa. Where else would I live? It’s such an artistic neighborhood. I love the energy, the look, the vibrancy.

The actors are seeing Charlotte for the first time and saying, ‘My God, your city is so beautiful.’ I am so proud of from whence I came. There’s a beauty and joy here that I really needed right now.

Why did Craig Wright set it here?

When he found out about the population here, the people of color in this city, the energy of this city, he wanted to do something that wasn’t in the normal New York or L.A. or Atlanta.

Delilah’ features two best friends — two Southern Black women — who are lawyers. And this is the perfect city in which to place them because there are so many here; they are not an anomaly.

Maahra Hill plays a lawyer and single mom in the OWN television series “Delilah,” which is filming in Charlotte. Nogen Beck

I spoke to City Council and was amazed to see how many people of color were in that room. When I grew up, I don’t know, there may have been one or two. People talk about diversity. But to be in this city and see it — what a great thing. I met Mayor (Vi) Lyles and told her she has to be in the show.

And will she be?

Oh, I can’t say. But I can say we shot a scene at Northwest School of the Arts and that (Tony Award-winning theater teacher) Corey Mitchell is in it. And you’ll see other Charlotteans you’ll recognize, too.

Tell me how you’ll make the setting specifically Charlotte.

The No. 1 thing is how the city looks. Other than the Jim and Tammy (Bakker) story (“Fall from Grace,” a 1990 made-for-TV movie), I don’t think there’s ever been a TV show set here. You’ll see Fourth Ward, west Charlotte, Ballantyne.”

Where does Delilah live?

In a townhouse in Fourth Ward. Filming the opening shots, moving down to her house from the skyline was just — I choked up. The idea that I can celebrate this (city) in a time when there is so little celebration is very exciting. Being able to put all of me into this show is one of the most incredible things I’ve ever done.

You’re executive producer and director.

I’m directing several (episodes), but as executive producer I’m doing almost everything imaginable. The normal realm of executive producing in the time of COVID — that’s out the door. You name it, and I’m doing it.

I have to ask about Oprah.

When the first press came out, and it said that the executive producers were Oprah Winfrey and me, I had that moment of awe.

Oprah Winfrey is all in when it comes to projects she’s involved with, Charles Randolph-Wright said. Joshua Komer The Charlotte Observer

Oprah is so hands-on. Her support is not from a distance. It’s not just her name attached. She’s involved with every aspect. She wants the show to be authentic, which is imperative to me.

Being able to work with Oprah — it’s beyond fulfilling, but it’s also a responsibility. It pushes me to be the very best I can be.

Anything else readers should know about “Delilah”?

I hope it shows people they can dream big — no matter where you’re from, no matter what color skin you have. I want this show to represent that. This show that takes place in this city — a city that says: You can get what you want. You can live the life you desire.

