New exhibit explores how art can contribute to justice and social equity

Artist Joanna Henry is curating SouthEnd ARTS’ “Justice & Beauty,” along with other scheduled juried exhibits, “Justice & Hope”and “GRACEfest.”

A new art exhibit in Charlotte aims to serves as an exploration into how art can contribute to justice and social equity.

The “Justice & Beauty” juried exhibit is from SouthEnd ARTS, an art education nonprofit that focuses on building a community committed to social justice through the arts. The exhibit will be available for viewing March 4-5 at Studio 229 on Brevard in The Brooklyn Collective in uptown Charlotte.

Joanna Henry is curating “Justice & Beauty,” as well as two others in the series: “Justice & Hope” in April and “GRACEfest” in June.

Artists submit the artwork to Henry and she accepts or rejects it based on statements about social justice and equity from novelist James Baldwin; Harvard professor Elaine Scarry’s book, “On Beauty and Being Just;” and Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative and law professor at the New York University School of Law.

“I (was) looking for work that is on theme with the prospectus of the show, is of good quality, but most of all, tells a story,” said Henry, 27. “SouthEnd ARTS and I want to showcase the amazing talent of the many under-invested artists that are out there.”

By under-invested artists, she means those who don’t have gallery representation and are not well known in the community.

Eva Crawford’s painting “Restoreth My Soul,” will be on display in the “Justice & Beauty” juried exhibit March 4-5 in Charlotte. Courtesy of Eva Crawford

Artwork connects

SouthEnd ARTS reached out to artists who are Black or indigenous people of color in the Charlotte community for the “Justice & Beauty” exhibit, hoping to attract artists who aren’t as well known.

Some 21 works — glasswork, paintings, pottery and textiles — will be represented by 12 artists: Gail Baillargeon, Danielle Carelock, Eva Crawford, Lindsay Daniel, Toyé Durrah, Patty Dawson Elli, Helms Jarrell, Doris Kapner, Elijah Kell, Shayla Locke, Anand Wakankar and Myesha Winston.

Ultimately, Henry was looking for artwork that would connect with the audience on a personal level, get them to think about what justice means and inspire action by donating time and learning about what’s happening in the city. She sees SouthEnd ARTS as the “vehicle to get those conversations started.”

“We want to spark that conversation and get people talking,” Henry said. “We want people to be involved in the community.”

As an art juror, Charlotte artist Bree Stallings chose the winners of “Justice & Beauty.”

“If I see a piece that has my attention for a long amount of time, that’s a good thing,” said Stallings, 29. “It’s not a full sentence — it’s almost like posing a question asking the audience to interact with it, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

“Resilient” by Elijah Kell is part of “Justice and Beauty.” The exhibit will be on display at Studio 229 on Brevard in The Brooklyn Collective, 229 S. Brevard St. Courtesy of Elijah Kell Glass

Showcasing talent

Kay Liles founded SouthEnd ARTS in early 2018 with Jerry McQuay, Sloane Siobhan and Bryan Wilson.

Its purpose is to create “juried equity art exhibitions to showcase under-invested artists.” A social justice component is always part of the exhibit and complemented with a roundtable discussion. The nonprofit is partially funded by an Arts & Science Council Cultural Vision Grant.

“We’re bringing together artists who have an interest in art and not an interest in social justice and social justice activists who have may not have that much interest in art,” said Liles, 75. “So, it brings an interesting cultural bridge together using art.”

During the organization’s first years, shows were held at breweries and later at the Charlotte Powerhouse Studio in South End until last March, when in-person events stopped because of COVID-19. Even then, SouthEnd ARTS had outgrown the space at Charlotte Powerhouse Studio and needed to search for a new one.

Monique Douglas, co-owner of Studio 229 on Brevard, is director of community engagement and a board member of The Brooklyn Collective. A relationship with Douglas and The Brooklyn Collective led to a collaboration for SouthEnd ARTS.

They share the same goal of amplifying the voices of under-invested artists. The Brooklyn Collective includes the historic Grace AME Zion Church and the Mecklenburg Investment Company Building, renovated recently to include event, gallery and office space on Brevard Street in the former Brooklyn neighborhood.

“The Brooklyn Collective is socially compatible with our mission,” Liles said. “The people there have opened their arms to have us be a part of their events. We’re thrilled.”

‘Justice & Beauty’

What: “Justice & Beauty” features 21 artworks by 12 local artists. It’s part of SouthEnd ARTS’ Justice series.

When: March 4 from 6-10 p.m. and March 5 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Brooklyn Collective, 229 S. Brevard St.

Cost: $5 per person; register the week before through SouthEnd ARTS social media

Details: southendarts.net/southend-arts-justice-beauty-march-2021

