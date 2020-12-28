Overnight fire causes significant damage inside Charlotte theater’s auditorium

Ron Law is the executive director at Theatre Charlotte. A fire at the Myers Park theater at 501 Queens Road on Monday, December 28, 2020, caused about $50,000 in damages, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Observer file photo

A fire early Monday damaged part of Theatre Charlotte’s auditorium on Queens Road, the theater said

The fire appears to have started with one of the theater’s HVAC units, according to an email from the organization. The theater’s security system was able to alert firefighters, who were able to put out the fire. However, fire and water damaged the seats and floor on one side of the theater as well as the ceiling, sound and light boards and other equipment and electric wiring, Theatre Charlotte said in a statement.

The Charlotte Fire Department, in a tweet Monday afternoon, said the fire caused around $50,000 in property damages.

“We are thankful that no one was in the building and no one was injured,” the theater’s email stated.

Theatre Charlotte said the building has not been cleared for occupancy and anyone looking to help can make a donation on the theater website.

The theater has tried to continue its programming throughout the pandemic with virtual programs and “Parking Lot Performances,” the Observer previously reported. Though after canceling four shows and a fundraising gala, the theater has lost close to $140,000.

Theatre Charlotte began in 1927 as the Charlotte chapter of the American Association of University Women, according to Observer archives. It opened its current home at 501 Queens Road in 1941.