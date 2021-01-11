Children’s Theatre of Charlotte names new managing director. He’s already at work

Nao Tsurumaki is the new managing director at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s board of directors has selected Nao Tsurumaki as its next managing director, the theater company announced Monday.

Tsurumaki, who is from Japan and studied the arts at the University of Central Florida, most recently served as managing director for the Garden Theatre in Orlando. He has also served as executive director of Children’s Chorus of Washington and general manager of Orlando Repertory Theatre, a family oriented theater.

Tsurumaki, 40, replaces Linda Reynolds, who retired in August after 17 years with Children’s Theatre. He started work Monday.

In a news release, Tsurumaki, said he was looking forward to joining the theater company, adding, “Building upon its decades-long legacy as a leading theater for young audiences, I look forward to shaping Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s next chapter” with artistic director Adam Burke, the staff and board members.

The national search to fill the position included current and former board members, as well as input from senior leadership, staff members and stakeholders. Children’s Theatre board chairwoman Ashley Joseph said it was a challenge to conduct a search during the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted that industry changes also created a diverse pool of candidates.

“Nao stood out from the very impressive pack from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be more excited about having he and Adam leading us into whatever the next few years have in store for our theater and our industry,” she said in the news release.

More Arts Coverage

Want to see more stories like this? You can join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts/

You can find all of our arts season preview stories in one place: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/topics/charlotte-fall-arts-2020