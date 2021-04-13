Charlotte arts and cultural groups could receive millions more per year under new plan

Brand New Sheriff Productions theater company has built a relationship with Arts and Science Council and worries what will happen to its funding if the city of Charlotte decides to create its own arts and culture advisory group to disperse the money instead of using ASC. Observer file photo

Charlotte’s arts and cultural groups would receive $12 million per year from the public and private sectors under a plan City Manager Marcus Jones unveiled Tuesday, a 50% hike from a proposal the City Council has been considering in recent months.

Jones recommended that the city take over arts funding from the Arts & Science Council, which has managed the process for generations. He said in a memo to City Council members that the city would give $6 million per year toward arts and culture groups, up from the $4 million that had been proposed. The private sector would match that amount, bringing the total to $12 million in arts funding per year, or $36 million over three years.

The funds would be administered by the Foundation for the Carolinas. The city would hire an arts commissioner and assemble an arts board of advisers. Those groups would be responsible for developing a long-term plan for arts funding as well as leading the three-year transition.

“This provides something for everyone,” said City Council member Julie Eiselt, who has been leading a committee studying the issue. “I think it’s great news. We got the private sector to step up with even more funding.”

Many of the city’s private-sector arts and culture funding partners believe that the initially proposed $8 million in annual funding “will fall short of the true needs of this important sector of our economy,” Jones wrote. The new plan would produce $4 million more a year than the committee’s original goal, Jones said.

Jones said the city can raise its commitment by $2 million to meet the match “by leveraging funds from the American Recovery Plan Act.” That would be consistent with how the city used CARES funds to support the arts community, he said.

The plan raises questions about what the ASC would look like in the future. Under Jones’s plan, it would no longer make key funding decisions. It would receive $800,000 in the first year, but nothing guaranteed beyond that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.