Foundation nears fundraising goal for Charlotte’s controversial arts funding plan

Foundation for the Carolinas is planning a “major virtual announcement” June 10 about private-sector campaign fundraising for the city’s controversial arts budget plan. Shown, some of the music entertainment at Charlotte SHOUT! 2019. file photo

The Foundation for the Carolinas is on the cusp of reaching its fundraising goal of securing $18 million in private donations to support the city of Charlotte’s controversial arts budget plan.

The foundation scheduled a “major virtual announcement” about the campaign for 5:30 p.m. Thursday as a pre-taped virtual event.

But it would not confirm Thursday morning if it had reached that goal yet. On Tuesday, the foundation said it was at nearly 90% of its goal, with $16 million in commitments.

The foundation was recruited by the city to lead its multi-year arts funding plan. The nonprofit is tasked with raising $18 million from the private sector that will be matched with $18 million in taxpayer funds in the city budget.

Under the plan, Charlotte will give $6 million a year to arts and culture groups, matched by $6 million from the private sector, over three years.

Despite more than doubling annual arts funding from the city, the plan has been controversial because it breaks tradition with the role of Arts & Science Council, which served as the pass-through agency for arts groups for decades.

ASC would no longer make key funding decisions, instead a citizen-led grantmaking board will be formed made up of city and private-sector appointees. And, an arts commissioner will be hired temporarily to help develop a long-term arts funding plan.

City Council is scheduled to vote to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget on Monday.

More than 300 community members and clergy have demanded the city include increased funding for ASC for distribution to individual artists and small to mid-size organizations.

Closing in on its fundraising goal

Just two days ago, the foundation said it was close to its goal after raising a combined $1.2 million in commitments from four more companies — Deloitte, Nucor, Premier Inc. and Wells Fargo ($300,000) — and individuals.

“A vibrant cultural sector is important for the quality of life and economic health of the Charlotte region,” said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corp. in a statement from the Foundation. “Arts organizations were hit hard by the pandemic, making the financial support of the business community and the city of Charlotte vital to their continued success.”

Other companies that have committed to the drive include: Albemarle Foundation; Ally Financial; Atrium Health; Bank of America; Barings; The Centene Charitable Foundation; Childress Klein; Coca-Cola Consolidated; Duke Energy; JELD-WEN Inc.; Moore & Van Allen; National Gypsum/C.D. Spangler Foundation; Novant Health; PwC; Red Ventures; Rodgers Builders; Trane Technologies; and Truist.

History with ASC

The ASC has served as the city’s pass-through arts funding agency for more than 40 years.

The city’s decision to change the model also came after ASC apologized in February for upholding funding practices that led to racial disparity, according to the nonprofit’s Cultural Equity report.

City leaders have said that ASC relies on dwindling workplace giving to fund raise and noted that a Mecklenburg County sales-tax referendum in 2019 that would have boosted ASC funding failed. The new plan also could give the city more say in arts funding policies, what is expected in return and how its arts buildings are used. The goal is to be more competitive with other cities in economic development and tourism, city officials said.

Krista Terrell, named president of ASC in April, previously told the Observer that if her agency loses this funding it could jeopardize grants, fellowships and other projects. Through the city’s unrestricted investment last year, more than 37 arts, science and history organizations and over 50 cultural projects led by small- and mid-sized organizations and individuals were funded.

The ASC typically receives $3.2 million from the city, which is 23% of the agency’s budget. Under the new city plan, ASC will receive $800,000 in the coming fiscal year. It’s unclear how much funding or what role the arts organization will play in the future.

ASC support

On Thursday, over 40 Charlotte clergy joined more than 270 artists and community members demanding that the city approve $2.25 million of the proposed $12 million arts budget to be allocated to ASC. The funding would go to local artists and organizations through granting programs and support ASC programs and equity training, the group said in a statement.

“While we are grateful to the City Council and the private sector for increasing financial support to the sector, we want to see the additional funds support artists (especially BIPOC artists), as well as small and mid-size organizations,” ART Future clergy said in a letter to the city.

In April, more than 130 artists and community members sent a list of demands to the city that included increase funding for the ASC to invest in its cultural equity work and develop physical space for creatives and small organizations to work at a low or no cost outside of uptown. They also wanted assurance organizations in the county will maintain funding even if they do not reside in the city.

Mecklenburg County, which funds arts initiatives in six towns, said last month it will continue to fund arts groups and individuals through ASC.

This is a developing story