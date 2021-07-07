‘Forever grateful.’ Charlotte Ballet’s first female artistic director is stepping down

After leading Charlotte Ballet since 2017, Artistic Director Hope Muir is leaving the organization, the ballet announced Wednesday.

Starting in January, she’ll be artistic director of The National Ballet of Canada in Toronto. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Muir, who is a Toronto native and has previously worked with the Canadian company.

“Charlotte Ballet is so incredibly fortunate to have had Hope at the helm for the past five seasons,” said Executive Director Doug Singleton in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work alongside her and watch her artistry at work. I am ... amazed at how far we have come under her guidance.”

Muir will continue to lead Charlotte Ballet through its season-opening 50th Anniversary Celebration performance, Oct. 7-9 at Belk Theater.

The company’s 2021-2022 season will continue as planned while it looks for a new director. Charlotte Ballet announced no timetable for hiring a new artistic director or what plans there might be for an interim director.

“Charlotte Ballet has played an integral role in my development,” Muir said in a statement. “Working with these incredibly accomplished and talented dancers has given me a solid foundation on which to build my career, and I am forever grateful for this opportunity.”

Hope Muir has been Charlotte Ballet’s artistic director since 2017. She’s leaving to become artistic director of The National Ballet of Canada, starting in January 2022. © Todd Rosenberg Photography

An international reputation

Muir arrived in Charlotte in the summer of 2017 from Scottish Ballet, bringing with her an international reputation.

Before coming to Charlotte, she worked for 29 years throughout Europe, Canada and the United States in both classical ballet and contemporary dance companies.

Muir had a 20-year performance career and was a founding member of the London Festival Ballet School. Over her career she worked at the English National Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The National Ballet of Canada, Scottish Ballet and in Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Company.

She joined Scottish Ballet in 2009 as rehearsal director and became assistant artistic director before leaving for Charlotte.

Chelsea Dumas, in red, was Rosetta in Charlotte Ballet’s “Leonce and Lena.” Through her network of national and international connections, Charlotte Ballet Artistic Director Hope Muir brought 12 world premiers and four U.S. premieres to Charlotte, including Christian Spuck’s “Leonce and Lena” in 2020. Taylor Jones Courtesy Charlotte Ballet

A growing repertoire

During the past five years Muir has grown Charlotte Ballet’s repertoire, including presenting 12 world premieres and four U.S. premieres.

She was the company’s first female artistic director and showcased a diverse roster of talent, including the works of female and international choreographers.

In her first season, Muir established the Choreographic Lab to nurture artistic growth from within the company and the broader dance community.

Choreographic Lab gives artists from Charlotte Ballet and the community the opportunity to hone their choreographic skills and present works in Charlotte Ballet’s black box theater at its Center for Dance on Tryon Street.

This photo of Hope Muir was taken shortly after she arrived in 2017 to become Charlotte Ballet’s first female artistic director. The ballet company’s executive director, Doug Singleton, said of Muir: “She asks ‘Why?’ all the time, and that’s good for an organization.” Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Muir’s vision

During her time in Charlotte, Muir upheld a commitment to present a diverse repertoire of choreographic talent, highlighting the work of females and internationally-renowned artists. Through her network of connections, she brought U.S. premieres such as Christian Spuck’s highly stylized “Leonce and Lena” to Charlotte.

Muir also collaborated with The Mint Museum, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and UNC Charlotte on events.

Charlotte Ballet dancers perform in masks during a spring 2021 performance of “People of Tomorrow.” It was part of “Innovative: Direct from the LAB,” a program created by departing Artistic Director Hope Muir. Left to right are Sarah Lapointe, Ben Ingel, Andrés Trezevant, Colby Foss, Rees Launer (floor) and Meredith Hwang. Alan Huerta Courtesy of Charlotte Ballet

In March 2020, when the pandemic forced Charlotte Ballet to cancel the remainder of its 2019-2020 Season, Muir provided rose to the challenge providing digital content free-of-charge through Charlotte Ballet’s website and social media channels.

She kept the company’s dancer engaged through various projects even though the stages and studios were dark.

In December 2020, after Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker was canceled for the first time in 28 years, Muir worked with rehearsal director Christopher Stuart to choreograph A Fairy-Tailored Nutcracker, which was presented to socially-distanced audiences at the Center for Dance.

Claire Rauscher, chair of Charlotte Ballet’s Board of Trustees, praised Muir’s leadership and giving dancers and the community a chance to experience both beloved classics as well as new and emerging choreographic talent.

“Her vision for the company has set an exciting stage leading into the next 50 years,” Rauscher said.

