Review: With crowd masked up, ‘SNL’-like show aims to send up Charlotte. Does it succeed?

Johanna Jowett and Mike Collins in “Charlotte Squawks 16: Going Viral!” Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts

Thanks, of course, to COVID, the 2021 edition of the Queen City-obsessed musical parody known as “Charlotte Squawks” opens with a disclaimer unlike any that’s ever come before it in 15 previous incarnations.

Basically, executive producer/director/performer/emcee Mike Collins tells the audience at the top, the show won’t kill you.

Or, at least, he and his creative team certainly would rather it not.

After making abundantly clear the fact that everyone involved with the show and employed by host venue is fully vaccinated, Collins explains: “And for your comfort, you should know that the Blumenthal has upgraded the HVAC systems in all of their theaters. ... The air in this room changes out every seven minutes.”

The hundreds of masked-up folks in the crowd let out oohs, and ahhs.

Collins smiles. “Well, I’m glad you’re happy with that,” he says. “Let’s just experiment for a second, OK? Everybody exhale. ... Now you can safely breathe in in less than 10 minutes.”

Prior to the Aug. 19 return of “Charlotte Squawks,” which is one week into a parade of shows that will run through Sept. 12, it had been 26 long months since this ensemble last went out on the stage at Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and cracked wise about the state of the world — and, more specifically, the state of Charlotte.

And for the most part, the performance we saw Thursday night seemed to indicate a welcome return.

Now, before we get too far into things here, a quick primer for those of you who might be uninitiated:

The name “Charlotte Squawks” is a twist on “Charlotte Talks,” the WFAE morning-radio program Collins hosts as part of his day job.

The concept for “Charlotte Squawks” borrows a little bit from “Saturday Night Live,” with its video introduction of the cast at the beginning; its “Weekend Update”-like news casts in the middle; and its various pre-recorded comedy sketches and fake commercials scattered throughout (perhaps the funniest being a hilarious black-and-white “ad” for “Providence: The Fragrance of South Charlotte”).

It also borrows a little bit from traditional musicals, with about 90% of the show being sung by members of the 11-person cast, a two-act format with an intermission, and a fair amount of dancing to go along with the all of that singing.

Jeff Stetson and Lucia Stetson in “Charlotte Squawks 16: Going Viral!” Brian Twitty Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts

But more than anything else, it’s influenced by song-parody maestros like “Weird Al” Yankovic, with every one of the 22 numbers written by show lyricist Brian Kahn being some sort of re-imagining of a song that was either a hit for a famous musician, or out of a well-known Broadway musical.

So, for instance, Lionel Richie’s “Hello” becomes “LaMelo,” a very funny ode to the Charlotte Hornets’ NBA Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball; and the line “And in my dreams I’ve kissed your lips a thousand times” becomes “And in my dreams we’ve drafted you a thousand times.”

Or a verse from Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” that goes like this:

Well you need a blue sky holiday

The point is they laugh at what you say

And I don’t need no carrying on

Becomes a sharp skewering of North Carolina’s disgraced Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham (who, ahead of the 2020 election, was exposed as having sexted with a woman who was not his wife) that goes like this:

You’re leading the race with points to spare,

The other guy doesn’t have a prayer,

And then you have a damn affairrrrrrrrrrr

You should know, by the way, that generally speaking the show leans to the left. Cunningham does take one hard on the chin (he is, after all, an easy target), but Kahn saves his most wicked political trolling for the likes of conservatives.

Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene all are mocked.

There’s also a roasting of QAnon conspiracy theorists — an even easier target — by both humans and puppets in a parody medley from the musical “Avenue Q.” While “Avenue QAnon” is a clever title, for some reason the jokes in the song seemed to land flat and felt dated, almost like it might have been originally written for last year’s canceled show and just retooled for 2021.

From left to right: Johanna Jowett, Susan Roberts Knowlson, Patrick Ratchford, Alex Aguilar and Jeff Stetson in “Charlotte Squawks 16: Going Viral!” Brian Twitty Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts

Personally, I’d have scratched both that one and the song that follows: a reach of a send-up of “Take Me or Leave Me” from “Rent” that adopts a slightly more vulgar title and pokes fun at the feud earlier this year between Mecklenburg County Commission Chair George Dunlap and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board chair Elyse Dashew.

Remember that? Yes? Then maybe you’ll laugh. I didn’t hear much laughter, though, and the applause at the end was tepid, so I’m guessing many in the crowd just didn’t connect with a Charlotte story that insider-y.

Not like they connected with the scorn aimed at Historic Latta Plantation for its controversial Juneteenth event (very funny); the eviscerating of the Myers Park Country Club for its proposed plan for a “men’s-only” dining space (very funny); or the ridiculing of the blinding purple lights atop the Truist tower in uptown (very, very funny).

Oh, and also watch for F3 — the early-morning workout groups that are also men’s-only — to get turned into a punching bag (very, very funny).

Meanwhile, Kahn also earns laughs out for several biting skits.

There’s one about a fake local hospital’s vision for drive-through medical services beyond just vaccinations that could theoretically be done at Charlotte Motor Speedway, like tooth extractions and, um, gynecological exams.

Another about how Charlotteans act so surprised and so crestfallen when iconic restaurants close, even though they hadn’t patronized the establishment in years.

Yet another is called “Fast and Furious 10: The Charlotte Merge,” which ... well, all I can say is: You’ll recognize this stretch of road when you see it.

In fact, at the risk of spoiling any more of the many other surprises this show offers, I’ll stop here.

I’ll just add that the cast (though it’s fair to say it could stand to diversify a little more next year — go, and you’ll see what I mean) is quite good. All of them keep swinging for the fences for the duration of each hour-long act, most of them parking it more often than they whiff.

And I’ll end this like I started it, with a COVID-aware announcement from Mike Collins:

“You’ve been a really good audience,” he said before the night’s closing number. “We can hear you through your masks. It’s amazing. It actually works. Who knew? Who knew? We’ll keep it this way forever.”

I think he was just joking. I mean, he was just joking. Wasn’t he?

Jessica Rebecca in “Charlotte Squawks 16: Going Viral!” Brian Twitty Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts

See Charlotte Squawks 16: Going Viral!

Where: Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

When: 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday; 7:30 pm next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 more performances between Sept. 3-12.

Details: www.blumenthalarts.org.