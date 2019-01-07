Justin Timberlake just ate at Midwood Smokehouse. What did he order?

Justin Timberlake ordered burnt ends, collards and baked beans during a visit to Midwood Smokehouse Monday, the popular barbecue restaurant tweeted.
Timberlake will play a concert at Spectrum Center Tuesday night, according to his website.
“Good Southern boy,” Midwood Smokehouse tweeted in response to a question about Timberlake’s order. Timberlake was born in Memphis.
Burnt ends are cubes of caramelized brisket tossed in a barbecue sauce made with cola, according to the restaurant’s website.
Timberlake also tried the ribs, according to Rémy Thurston, who directs content for Midwood Smokehouse and the other restaurants owned by Charlotte restaurateur Frank Scibelli.
He told the staff at the Central Avenue restaurant that everything was delicious, Thurston said.
Timberlake dropped in around 2 p.m., and the restaurant followed its usual practice for celebrity visits by keeping the news off social media until he left, Thurston said.
In a strange coincidence, server Chanita Pender was in charge of Timberlake’s table for the second time in her career, Thurston said. A few years ago, Pender was working a different restaurant job in Atlanta and served Timberlake there, according to Thurston.
Timberlake posed for just one photo, with server Bryan Hicks, before he left, Thurston said.
“He was very friendly and he talked to the service staff, but I think, you know, he’s such a big celebrity — his staff separated him from the crowd,” Thurston said.
Thurston said he isn’t quite sure how Timberlake found out about Midwood Smokehouse, but he said Bob Dylan recently got a to-go order and tour managers often eat there, so word may have traveled through the music world.
The restaurant has hosted celebrities in the past, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in July 2016.
