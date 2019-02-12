Gucci Mane, other famous rappers will perform in Charlotte during NBA All-Star Weekend

Rappers Gucci Mane and Meek Mill, who between them have more than 25 million Instagram followers, will be among the world-famous rappers hosting public parties and performances during NBA All-Star Game Weekend in Charlotte.
Rappers Rick Ross -- 9 million Instagram followers -- 2 Chainz --6.3 million followers -- Young Jeezy -- 3.6 million followers -- and Nipsey Hussle -- 2.6 million followers -- also have gigs lined up this week in uptown Charlotte.
Mane is the Atlanta rapper whose 2017 marriage to Keyshia Ka’oir was aired live on BET, including his cutting of their $75,000 wedding cake with a sword, Ebony magazine reported.
On Tuesday morning, Gucci tweeted a video of what he said was a 35-karat diamond ring his wife gave him for his 39th birthday.
“My wife just froze my pinky35kt,” Mane tweeted.
Who knows, maybe Charlotte will see him wearing the ring during NBA All-Star Game Weekend.
His “Gucci Mane All Star Weekend Trap Gala Grand Finale’ party will be among the final major celebrity events of the weekend.
The event will follow the NBA All-Star game, from 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, until 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Ink N Ivy, 222 S. Church St.
Tickets are $75 general admission and $120 VIP skip the line, and are available at https://bit.ly/2WT6bZv .
Other major rapper parties and performances you can attend during the weekend include:
▪ ‘Meek Mill All Star Weekend Takeover,” 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, until 2 a.m. Feb. 17, at the Kandy Bar, 210 E. Trade St.
Tickets are $100 general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2N0ymRL.
Mill also will open for the NBA All Star Game on Sunday, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced.
▪ Rick Ross and 2 Chainz will perform from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, until 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Kandy Bar, 210 E. Trade St., on the third floor of the Epicentre. General admission tickets are $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2BppSik
▪ Young Jeezy will perform at “The Jeezy AllStar Tipoff,” from 10 p.m. Feb. 15 until 2 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Graham Street Station Tent, 2020 N. Graham St.
Tickets are $70 to $90 and are available at https://bit.ly/2TBY4ys.
▪ Nipsey Hussle will perform along with Numeral III and No Limit Larry from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Kandy Bar, 210 E. Trade St. Tickets are $50 and $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2UMCRlq.
▪ Stunna 4 Vegas will perform from 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, until 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at La Revolucion, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd. Tickets are $20 to $40. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2WNuTuh .
▪ Fabolous and former NBA great Allen Iverson highlight this party 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Ink n Ivy, 225 S. Church St., Charlotte. Tickets are $120 at https://bit.ly/2Dk1q2b.
