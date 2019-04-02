Famous Elvis Presley car to make first NC appearance at Charlotte’s Pennzoil AutoFair

A famous Elvis Presley-owned car will appear in North Carolina for the first time this week, at the AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Presley bought the 1960 MG after driving it in the movie ‘Blue Hawaii.’ The car is on loan from its permanent spot at Graceland. Courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway

A famous Elvis Presley-owned car will appear in North Carolina for the first time this week, at the four-day Pennzoil AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Presley bought the red 1960 MG after driving it in the 1961 romantic comedy musical “Blue Hawaii” film, according to the speedway. The car is on loan from the late “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s home of Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Other famous cars also will be on display, including the 1959 Cadillac ambulance-hearse from the “Ghostbusters” movie.

They’ll be joined by a famous human known as “the World’s Strongest Man.“ JD “Iceman” Anderson will perform his feats of strength at shows the first three days of the event.

Anderson has broken six world records, including the Guinness World Record for “The Most Ice Blocks Broken by a Human Battering Ram,” according to a Charlotte Motor Speedway news release.

“His amazing strength allows him to break baseball bats across his back or knees, rip license plates in half with his teeth and roll up frying pans with his bare hands,” according to the release.

The annual AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and 10,000 vendor spaces, according to its website. At least 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be for sale in a car corral ringing the speedway.

The Rocket Ship Car, fabricated from the shell of a 1950s-60s Ohio amusement park ride.

A dozen vehicles that set land-speed records on the Bonneville Slat Flats in Utah.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.





Single-day tickets are $13 for adults, free for children 13 and under with an adult. Four-day weekend pass is $32.

Tickets are available at 800-455-3267; www.charlottemotorspeedway.com; and at the gate.




