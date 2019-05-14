Ever wanted to meet Vanna White? Just show up at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday

In this AP file photo, Vanna White is shown at the Macy’s Red Dress Event in New York on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host will greet fans in the Fan Zone at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 17. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans can meet longtime co-host Vanna White at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday.

White is scheduled to appear from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday beside the North Carolina Education Lottery’s booth at the speedway’s Fan Zone, according to a news release Tuesday by the lottery.

White is serving as grand marshal of the NCEL 200 NASCAR truck series race that night.

The North Myrtle Beach native will greet NASCAR drivers during their pre-race introductions and then start the race by saying the traditional, ‘Drivers. Start your engines.” The race is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.

She joins a long list of celebrities to appear at the track, “from Elizabeth Taylor to Channing Tatum and everyone in-between,” speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

Among many others, he said, the list includes Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Alba, Pamela Anderson, Michael Jordan and Luke Kuechl. And pro wrestler Charlotte Flair will be the pace car driver for the May 26 Coca-Cola 600.

Since White will be in the Fan Zone outside the grandstands, Cooper said, the speedway will place “no particular limitations” on the items fans can have autographed. “If you can carry it, should be good to go!” he said.

White’s appearance is timed with the lottery having introduced a “Wheel of Fortune” scratch-off game on Tuesday — the third time the lottery has offered the game.

North Carolina Education Lottery

The $5 game has more than $13 million in prizes, including four top prizes of $200,000, according to the lottery news release. Players also can win “VIP trips” to Los Angeles, where they vie for a $1 million prize, officials said.



