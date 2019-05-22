Wrestling icon Ric Flair leaves hospital, promises to be ‘WOOOOOing In No Time!’

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death.

WWE legend Ric Flair tweeted on Wednesday that he is glad to be home after being hospitalized in the Atlanta area for what remains a mystery to his fans.

“The Naitch Is Home!!!” Flair tweeted at about 12:45 p.m. “Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again!”

Flair thanked his family, friends and fans “For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”

Flair’s tweet included a photo of him smiling and flexing his right biceps.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Flair still has not divulged why he was in the hospital.





The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

The former longtime Charlottean had a near-death experience in 2017 at age 68, when he was hospitalized in the Atlanta area and was put into a medically induced coma. Flair lives in the Gwinnett County town of Lawrenceville.





Flair was hospitalized May 16 with a “very serious” medical issue according to TMZ Sports.

On Monday, he canceled his guest of honor roast appearance at Friday’s Starrcast II in Las Vegas, according to Wrestling Observer and TMZ.





Sean Ross Sapp, managing editor of Fightful.com, however, quoted Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson saying the “situation is not as grave or serious as TMZ makes it out,” The Charlotte Observer previously reported.



