Wrestling icon Ric Flair says doctors saved his life in the hospital. Again.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wrestling legend Ric Flair survived a recent hospital scare, just another example of how the Nature Boy continues to cheat death.

Wrestling icon Ric Flair said doctors saved his life -- again -- during his recent stay in an Atlanta area hospital.

“It’s a miracle again!” the WWE star said in one of two YouTube videos in which he thanked everyone from his family and friends to the doctors and nurses “that brought me back again.”

Flair did not say why he was in the hospital, describing what he underwent only as “a $1.8 million tuneup on the Nature Boy.

“That’s how much all this has cost,” Flair continued in one of the videos. “Thank God for insurance. For almost all the insurance. A lot of cash out of our pocket, but that’s OK, because I lived.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He published one of the videos on Thursday and the other one on Friday.

Flair was hospitalized May 16 with a “very serious” medical issue, according to TMZ Sports.





The hospital stay forced him to cancel his guest of honor roast appearance at Starrcast II in Las Vegas, according to Wrestling Observer and TMZ.

Sean Ross Sapp, managing editor of Fightful.com, however, quoted Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson saying the “situation is not as grave or serious as TMZ makes it out,” The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Until Thursday’s video in which he thanked the doctors and nurses “who brought me back again,” Flair hadn’t divulged how grave his health status had been.

Begging for mercy

His followup video on Friday appeared to elaborate on his previous near-death experience in an Atlanta hospital.





The former longtime Charlottean nearly died in 2017 at age 68, when he was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma. Flair lives in the Gwinnett County town of Lawrenceville.





“Until you have laid in that hospital bed in a coma for 12 days, and actually talked to God and begged for His mercy, and begged Him to forgive you because you don’t know where you’re going, you don’t know if you’re ever going to wake up, you have no idea what goes through your mind,” Flair said in the video published on YouTube on Friday.





On YouTube this week, Flair said he will not slow down because of his latest health procedure.

“I’m going to move forward,” he said. “I’ve got autographs to sign, commercials to make, friends to have cold beers and I mean two beers if it’s stone cold.”

Flair vowed never to get old. “I’ve got a wife who wants a 35-year-old man every day of her life. She needs that 35-year-old. I don’t care how doctors tell me to act.

“I’m paying you to make me better so I can be me ... I’m up. I’m well. I’m feeling great.