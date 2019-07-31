Star Wars actor Mark Hamill crossed galaxies, but these NC exit signs baffled him

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Jedi hero Luke Skywalker in the original “Star Wars,” tweeted photos of two N.C. highway exit signs that completely baffled him this week.

“Where am I going & what will I find...?” Hamill tweeted on Monday with photos of the Interstate 85 New Hope Road-Dallas exit sign and an Interstate 26 sign to Bat Cave. “(I need to start paying more attention while driving).”

Hamill also voiced the Joker character in “Batman: The Animated Series --” Joker, of course, being the sworn enemy of Batman.

Hamill, who has 3.2 million Twitter followers, did not say where he’d been or where he was headed -- and if he was in the Charlotte area and Western North Carolina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His tweet, which drew 24,700 likes, led to lots of wise cracks on social media, however.

Where am I going & what will I find...? (I need to start paying more attention while driving) pic.twitter.com/ja5H7tq3Wp — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2019

“Oh no, the Joker knows where the Bat Cave is now,” Austen Beaver tweeted.

“Time to kill the bat,”

Time to kill the batpic.twitter.com/avfLUvTw1x — kevin neville (@kevinneville1) July 30, 2019

In a “Stars Wars” reference, “Our State Magazine” staff tweeted: “did you swing by iron station to pick up some power converters,” referring to the unincorporated Lincoln County community.

did you swing by iron station to pick up some power converters — Our State Magazine (@ourstatemag) July 30, 2019

Referring to the sign to the Gaston County town of Dallas, Sean Danks asked: “What in God’s name are you doing in Texas,”