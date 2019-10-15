Newest little Panthers fan? Cam Newton’s longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor shares photo

SHARE COPY LINK

Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, welcomed a newborn this week.

Proctor announced the birth on Instagram Monday with a photo of her holding the baby, who was faced away from the camera and wearing a blue cap.

Proctor included a blue heart emoji with the image but did not reveal the baby’s name or whether the baby is male or female.

The couple’s other children are son Camidas Swain, born in July 2018, 2-year-old daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella and 3-year-old son Chosen Sebastian. The couple also is raising Proctor’s 12-year-old daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

Newton has yet to post anything on social media about the most recent birth but has in the past released a photo or two of him with his children.

In November 2017, he posted an Instagram photo showing him kissing Chosen.

Last November, Proctor posted four photos on Instagram of Camidas Swain, the Observer reported at the time.

Having children changed his behavior for the better, Newton told 247sports.com in November 2018.

“I see a lot of how I act, they see it, and they think it’s acceptable,” Newton told 247sports.com. “So even though it’s hard for me, I realize that I have an obedience to be there for my children and teach them life lessons.“

