7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

The Wormholes/Iamdynamite
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $7. www.visulite.com.
The Charlotte trio of multi-instrumentalists Ben Verner, Chris Dameron and Chris Walters create chill sonic landscapes and atmospheric cosmic rock with soulful but restrained harmonies that hover between electro indie rock and alt R&B. The duo of IamDynamite remains a consistent live force with its own soulful, harmony-anchored pop that plays like a modern-day Hall & Oates.
The Love Language
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10. www.snugrock.com.
Songwriter Stuart McLamb has transplanted his Raleigh-formed collective to Los Angeles and adopted some of the area’s Southern California country-rock roots for his fourth Love Language album, “Baby Grand.” He’s back in the Carolinas following its recent release.
Betty Lavette
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $32-$38. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Thirteen years after her big comeback, the rhythm and blues vocalist marches on, having racked up numerous awards and collaborations. At 72, she remains a spirited blues singer and fine interpreter of others’ songs, and the work from this second act of her career continues to garner great reviews and nominations.
Counting Crows/Live
Sunday 6:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $25-$173.33. www.livenation.com.
Adam Duritz and company celebrate 25 Years and Counting with its latest summer trek, this time with the fellow ’90s rock-radio staples who reunited with its original singer after a bitter breakup and ensuing legal fight. After four years with former Hornets’ owner George Shinn’s son Chris at the mic, frontman Ed Kowalczyk is back with the band.
Maya Beth Atkins
Sunday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10. www.eveningmuse.com.
On the cusp of her freshman year at UNC-Asheville, the 18-year-old Charlotte singer-songwriter releases her full-length debut “Maya Beth Presents: Whatever You Are.” On 10 original songs, she’s backed by her dad Jason (who is the organist for Charlotte Checkers) and his veteran local music friends from bands like Jolene, Temperance League, the Mike Strauss Band, Mitch Easter, and the Blue Dogs.
311/Offspring
Wednesday 6:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $27.50-$85. www.livenation.com.
Nineties nostalgia is obviously in full swing as alternative-rock vets 311 and the Offspring team up for the Never Ending Summer Tour. While both bands emerged from punk and alt-rock camps, they also took unique twists and turns to come up with hits, whether it was covering the Cure, adding hip-hop and reggae flair, or bringing humor and memorable riffs to radio. Gym Class Heroes opens.
*repeat repeat
Thursday 7:30 p.m. Stage Door Theater, 155 N. College St. $20. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Hailed by Rolling Stone as Bonnaroo’s “most enthusiastic rockers,” the peppy surf-n-synth, call-and-response, psych-pop of husband and wife Jared and Krystin Corder is nothing short of infectious. Looking and sounding like actress Isla Fisher or Jenny Lewis teaming with an eccentric visual art teacher, the band lives up to that promise on its upcoming “Floral Canyon” album.
Comments