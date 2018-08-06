Concert news: Bob Dylan has booked a return to Charlotte. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Bob Dylan and His Band announced on Monday morning that they’ll be coming back to Charlotte for the second time in two years.
The “Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981” concert will be held at 2,400-seat Ovens Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, almost two years to the day after Dylan performed his “Never-Ending Tour” at uptown’s 1,800-seat Belk Theater (that show was on Nov. 6, 2016).
Dylan, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, turned 77 this past May.
Here’s an excerpt from the Observer’s review of his 2016 concert here, for those wondering what the experience of seeing the notoriously enigmatic musician live might be like:
“His voice sounds better than you might expect: The bottom is shot, but the top notes have reasonable resonance. He talks through songs more than he used to, declaiming lyrics like a Celtic bard. He plays piano through half the numbers – sometimes standing up, sometimes sitting for a bluesy beat — and solos on harmonica in the middle of ’Tangled Up in Blue.’
“His social skills, never honed, have been reduced to nothingness. He doesn’t introduce his five-piece band; he speaks not a word to the audience; he doesn’t acknowledge applause, except during final bows. Band members, Dylan included, perform in backlit shadows; you can barely see their faces most of the time.”
Tickets for the November concert ($62.50-$129.50 not including fees) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday — online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and in person at all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Bojangles’ Coliseum Box Office (2700 E. Independence Blvd.)
