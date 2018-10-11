8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Breakaway Music Festival
Friday 8 p.m. AvidXchange Music Factory, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $52.50 for a single day), $109 for two; VIP is $189. https://breakawaycharlotte.frontgatetickets.com.
It’s an explosion of hip-hop and dance music as a bevy of artists hit the stage for the Music Factory-set festival. Griz, Juice Wrld, Machine Gun Kelly, Nghtmre, Lost Kings, Styles & Complete and Moonlander share the bill Friday. Wiz Khalifa, Lil Pump, Louis the Child, 3Lau, Hoodie Allen, Lil Skies, Carter Cruise, Frank Walker and Freaky Harley Boys round out Saturday’s lineup.
Matthew Perryman Jones
Saturday 7:30 p.m. The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $14-$19. www.eveningmuse.com.
Culled from writing sessions around the country and working with producer/multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaler and former Roots bassist/fellow Pennsylvania native Owen Biddle, the acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter ruminates on love and the fear to love on his fifth album “The Waking Hours.”
Antiseen
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Charlotte’s longest-running, internationally notorious Southern punk export celebrates its 35th “Anti-versary” with 15 former members in attendance, musical guests, and a stage show that should leave tables broken, washboards burned, and frontman Jeff Clayton bloodied.
Gladshot
Saturday 10 p.m. The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12. www.eveningmuse.com.
With a swirling mix of longing guitar lines, quirky synth hooks and delicate male/female vocals, the duo of Debb Andrews and Mike Blaxill marry the shoegaze-y new wave of ’80s/early-’90s England to American indie rock with a bright, ’60s psych aesthetic on its impressive album, “These Are Vitamins.”
Ana Popovic
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$27. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The fiery guitarist’s funk and blues has drawn comparisons to Steely Dan. Her latest album, “Like It on Top,” finds bluesmen Keb’ Mo’, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Robben Ford aiding in delivering her messages of female empowerment and establishing her as one of the fresher contemporary blues voices.
Chvrches
Tuesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $31. www.livenation.com.
Lauren Mayberry — the Scottish trio’s politically active alternative rock frontwoman (and increasingly vocal feminist) — grows more confrontational lyrically on its third album, “Love Is Dead.” So don’t be surprised when the plucky soprano punctuates the group’s infectious synth-pop songs with barbs aimed at hypocrites, politicians and the evils of the world.
Mike Shinoda
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
The Linkin Park co-founder worked through his pain and frustration over the suicide of bandmate Chester Bennington via the songs that make up his solo album, “Post Traumatic.” He shares that cathartic material with grieving fans on the road, where he also touches on Fort Minor and (of course) Linkin Park songs.
The Toasters
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10-$12. www.themilestone.club.
Thirty-seven years after founding the ska outfit in NYC, sole remaining original member/guitarist and vocalist Robert Hingley continues to round the globe with feel-good tunes that also dabble in R&B, pop-rock and Latin music. With an unyielding devotion to its music and the road, this could very well be the last third wave ska band standing.
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25. www.visulite.com.
The Austin outfit may have the blues about the current state of the world, but there’s no crying on its latest album. “The Difference Between You & Me” finds Lewis taking greed culture and societal vices to task, bolstering the messages with grooving licks, classic horn-laden dancefloor funk, and gritty Hill country-influenced blues.
