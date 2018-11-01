8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Kandace Springs
Friday 8 p.m. Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. $20. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The Nashville jazz/soul artist delves deeper into eclectic influences on her sophomore full-length, “Indigo.” She was bound for a commercial R&B/hip-hop sound before Prince’s guidance led her to follow her own muse. “Indigo” blends classical piano, Latin percussion and smooth jazz, and R&B with a voice that echoes Norah Jones.
St. Lucia
Friday 9:30 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.50. www.livenation.com.
Brooklyn-based and South African-born singer Jean-Philip Grobler addresses contemporary concerns like parenthood, gender equality and gun control in the guise of easily digestible, infectious electro-pop songs on his band’s third album, “Hyperion.” You might not be able to contemplate the questions posed because you’ll be so busy dancing.
San Holo
Saturday 7 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.
On his Top 10 debut album, “Album1,” the Dutch DJ combines EDM production with his dexterous guitar work to create tracks that bridge pastoral ambiance with crescendo-ing breaks and pulsating beats. His work has already garnered recognition — he was nominated for best new artist at 2017’s inaugural Electronic Music Awards.
Peter Holsapple Trio
Sunday 5 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.
A founding player in N.C.’s power pop history (via Winston-Salem’s The dB’s) who worked with R.E.M. and Hootie & the Blowfish during their commercial peaks, Holsapple took five years away from music to work at Durham Performing Arts Center. He’s back with “Game Day,” his first solo album in 21 years.
Psychedelic Furs
Monday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $30-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The classic British new wave/alt-rock outfit — best-known for inspiring the title (and title track) for John Hughes’ classic teen comedy “Pretty in Pink” — is arguably more a presence now than they were in the ’80s. Songs like “Ghost in You,” “Love My Way” and even “President Gas” are staples on XM and oft-covered, having stood the test of time.
6lack
Monday 8 p.m. The Fillmore Charlotte, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $35. www.livenation.com.
After a whirlwind international tour that hit three continents, the Atlanta singer/rapper kicks off his U.S. tour this week. The shows, which end with three nights in his hometown right before the holidays, follow the release of his sophomore album, “East Atlanta Love Letter,” an intimate, sparse set of emo hip-hop featuring Future and J. Cole.
Pale Waves
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $15. www.livenation.com.
Don’t be fooled by frontwoman Heather Baron-Grace’s decidedly goth appearance; there’s little that’s dark, spooky or melancholy about this British four-piece, which follows its upbeat Manchester brethren with shimmery pop songs that hew towards a more guitar-oriented Chvrches.
Colter Wall
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $17-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The plains referenced in the title of his second album, “Songs of the Plains,” are those of the Canadian Prairie Province of Saskatchewan where he grew up. And while the son of a politician (and former premier) may seem an unlikely source for broken-hearted, rural-rooted folk songs, Wall is a crooner in the classic country tradition, with a deep baritone and restrained delivery.
